Last updated: 03:07 PM ET, Fri June 21 2019

China Cracks Down on Foreign Hotel Names

Hotel & Resort Mia Taylor June 21, 2019

Ancient Chinese architecture
Blue sky and white clouds, ancient Chinese architecture (photo via hxdyl / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Note to hotel companies: be careful what you name your properties in China.

The Chinese government is not a fan of hotels with names that sound too foreign. Think Venice Garden; the Vienna hotel chain and more.

MORE Hotel & Resort
Sandals Montego Bay beach

Sandals Celebrates Summer with "Swim-Up to Sandals...

Sandos Hotels & Resorts

Kermes Has Arrived at Sandos Finisterra Los Cabos

On the Dune area at Four Seasons Nevis

Four Seasons Nevis Launches Second Renovation Phase

According to an Associated Press report, provinces and cities throughout China have begun issuing notices pressuring private and public officials to rename not only businesses with foreign sounding names but also bridges and neighborhoods.

The crackdown also encompasses non-standard names which are exaggerated or just bizarre. The effort appears to stem from President Xi Jinping’s moves to “sinicize” China.

Vienna Hotel Group, which runs 2,500 properties in the country, wasn’t a fan of the move. Various media outlets have reported that South China’s Hainan Province asked the hotel company to change its name as part of an effort to crack down on a “worship of foreign things.”

The Associated Press reports that the hotel company then took to social media to express its displeasure with the request, after which a variety of other social media users jumped into the fray.

For its part, China’s Ministry of Civil Affairs has confirmed to the Associated Press that the campaign is indeed underway. However, some local governments may not necessarily be implementing the rules quite right, the government ministry added.

Still, the Ministry of Civil Affairs underscored that foreign names have an “ugly social influence that needs to be cleaned up.”

For more information on China

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Mia Taylor

Mia Taylor
Sandals Montego Bay beach

Sandals Celebrates Summer with "Swim-Up to Sandals...

Sandals Resorts

Kermes Has Arrived at Sandos Finisterra Los Cabos

Four Seasons Nevis Launches Second Renovation Phase

Taco Bell’s “The Bell” Hotel Reservations Go Live June 27th

STRONG 30 Launches at Breathless Resorts & Spas

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS