Clean the World Partners With AKA Luxury Hotel Residences
Hotel & Resort September 13, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Through this partnership, recycling powerhouse Clean the World will ensure that all gently used soap and bottled amenities left behind at AKA properties will be recycled and end up in the hands of individuals in need of hygiene products.—Mia Taylor, TravelPulse Senior Writer.
Clean the World, a leader in global health dedicated to water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) and global sustainability, announces a new partnership with AKA, a global leader in luxury hotel residences.
This marks Clean the World’s first partnership with a luxury hotel residence brand concept like AKA.
Partnering with recycling powerhouse, Clean the World will ensure that all gently used soap and bottled amenities left behind will be recycled and end up in the hands of individuals in need of hygiene products.
With upwards of 1,187 rooms and 12 properties worldwide, AKA will provide those in need with over 15,000 recycled bars of soap while diverting close to 5,000 pounds of waste from landfills annually.
“AKA is dedicated to supporting our global environment and giving back to those in need,” said Larry Korman, President of AKA. “AKA has a brand-wide commitment to charitable initiatives and this program will expand our sustainability efforts. We have immense respect for Clean the World’s mission and are honored to partner with them on this vital cause.”
AKA will also be encouraging its residents to leave behind their own plastics and bath products, to be recycled and donated to the Clean the World cause.
Clean the World is a global health leader in sustainability dedicated to saving lives by recycling and distributing soap and other hygiene products to more than 127 countries around the globe. Known most by their WASH (water, sanitation, and hygiene) program, Clean the World is on a mission to eradicate the top two hygiene-related killers of children worldwide, pneumonia and diarrheal disease.
Nearly 3,600 children under age five die each day—nearly 1.5 million children a year—due to hygiene-related diseases. Through its efforts and vital partnerships with companies like AKA, Clean the World has contributed to a 60 percent reduction in the death rate of young children worldwide.
“Partnering with AKA allows us to further our mission to put life-saving hygiene products in the hands of people who need them most,” says Shawn Seipler, founder and chief executive officer, Clean the World. “By partnering with Clean the World, AKA is able to directly impact thousands of lives across the globe.”
For more information on how you can participate in Clean the World’s world-renowned recycling program, please visit cleantheworld.org/get-involved/hotel-recycling-program/
SOURCE: AKA and Clean the World press release
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS