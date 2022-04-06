Last updated: 09:57 AM ET, Wed April 06 2022

Club Med Announces New Social Responsibility Commitments

Caribbean Sea views over the main pool at Club Med Michés Playa Esmeralda, Dominican Republic. (photo courtesy of Club Med)

Club Med has announced new sustainability and social responsibility initiatives for the year and beyond, including a partnership with Beyond Meat, utilizing seaweed for on-site composting and much more as part of its Happy to Care program.

One such commitment includes the use of solar panels, which will be installed at the Club Med Miches Playa Esmeralda Resort. Additionally, guests at the resort will be the first to enjoy Club Med’s partnership with Beyond Meat. The resort is the first out of all of Club Med’s North American and Caribbean resorts to offer plant-based meat products, which will be implemented throughout North America throughout this year.

The resort will also be taking part in the first project of its kind in the Dominican Republic. With a partnership with Grogenics and The Ocean Foundation, the resort will harvest sargassum, a type of seaweed that the ocean naturally washes ashore, to compost on-site to use at the resort and at local farms.

The new Club Med Quebec is another paving the way at Club Med. It will apply for Green Globe certification this year as part of Club Med’s initiative to have all of its North American resorts certified under the program. Additionally, this resort and the Club Med Miches Playa Esmeralda are both undergoing assessments to earn BREEAM certifications.

Food waste is a large issue in the hotel industry, and Club Med is combatting it by creating food waste programs for specific resorts. At Club Med Quebec, for example, a partnership with Solucycle helps convert food waste into renewable energy. Additionally, the resort is also working to source its food from local sources; it currently sources 80 percent of its food from Canada and 30 percent of its food from farms located within a 62-mile radius of the resort.

For more information on current and future initiatives and goals from Club Med properties around the world, please click here.

