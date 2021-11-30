Club Med Announces Plans for Its First All-Inclusive Ski Resort in the US
Hotel & Resort Club Med Codie Liermann November 30, 2021
It’s an exciting week for Club Med, as the company is celebrating the grand opening of Club Med Québec-Charlevoix as well as the start of Club Med La Rosière's first ski season.
The company also revealed plans to expand its all-inclusive mountain concept with a new property at Snowbasin Resort in Huntsville Utah. The Utah property is slated to open in December 2024, making it the brand’s first new resort in the U.S. in more than 20 years.
Located 45 minutes from Salt Lake International Airport, Snowbasin offers ski runs for all different levels. The airport has 395 daily nonstop flights from more than 90 international destinations, which means travelers from around the world will be able to conveniently visit this new resort.
“Our pioneering spirit has allowed us to successfully introduce our distinctive all-inclusive model to ski destinations worldwide and reshape what a traditional ski vacation looks like,” Club Med President and CEO, Henri Giscard D’Estaing, shared during the inauguration ceremony of Club Med Québec.
“Our first resort in Canada, Club Med Québec, delivers an unparalleled year-round mountain vacation experience through boundless cultural touchpoints that pay homage to the region, and we look forward to working alongside our partners to showcase Le Massif de Charlevoix’s incredible culture, warm spirit, and remarkable landscape. Looking ahead, we are delighted to bring Snowbasin their very first lodging property and introduce the spectacular region to travelers from all over the world.”
Combining American luxury with French savoir-faire, the 320-room Club Med Utah will be sure to incorporate elements from Utah’s history and culture into its design. The ski-in/ski-out resort will have a variety of accommodations, children’s clubs for ages four to 17, included ski and snowboard lessons, a heated swimming pool and more.
The property will also be open to guests during the warmer months, offering activities such as hiking and biking.
This new Club Med project in Utah is part of a larger plan Snowbasin recently announced which includes additional beginner ski areas and new lift infrastructure and lodging.
“Club Med is known for pioneering new destinations, and we are eager to introduce Snowbasin to travelers as well as bring the very first luxury all-inclusive mountain resort to the U.S.,” said Carolyne Doyon, President and CEO of Club Med North America and the Caribbean. “Continuing our 70-year legacy, Club Med Utah will give travelers additional opportunities to discover Utah’s natural beauty and welcoming communities through a transformative mountain getaway experience.”
Sponsored Content
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Mastering Travel Insurance Sales To Boost Your Earning Potential
For more information on Club Med, Utah
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Codie Liermann
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS