Club Med Launches New Plant-Based Options

Hotel & Resort Club Med Lauren Bowman September 08, 2022

Chef Chloe Coscarelli
Chef Chloe Coscarelli (Photo via Club Med)

Club Med, the pioneer in the all-inclusive industry, is revitalizing its menu to offer a wider variety of plant-based meals.

Eight properties in the Caribbean and Mexico were led under the direction of renowned vegan chef, Chloe Coscarelli, for more diverse, exciting and locally-sourced dishes when it comes to the plant-based options offered at these resorts.

Chef Chloe Coscarelli with Club Med's Culinary Team
Chef Chloe Coscarelli with Club Med's Culinary Team (Photo via Club Med)

Chef Chloe is a lifelong vegetarian and became vegan in her teenage years. The celebrated chef is best known for her efforts to bring plant-based eating mainstream and has been featured on the Food Network. Chef Chloe has her own cookbook and makes her dishes based on her personal philosophy: “can’t just be good enough for vegan; they just have to be good.”

After an intensive summer workshop with Chef Chloe - learning about new food preparations, creative techniques and inspirational dishes - Club Med’s culinary team has worked to reinvigorate its plant-based meal options to get visitors excited about the new menu options.

Dishes like beetroot bourguignon, tomato tartar with feta cheese and pesto, and grilled avocado with pomegranate and truffle vinaigrette have all received celebrated feedback.

One of Club Med's plant-based dishes
One of Club Med's plant-based dishes (Photo via Club Med)

The intention was not only to include more exciting plant-based offerings but for Club Med’s properties to move more in line with its sustainable initiatives outlined in its Happy to Care commitment.

This promise for more responsible tourism highlights the use of local ingredients - even if that means making dishes “From Jungle to Table”. Other Happy to Care initiatives include the reduction of food waste, use of solar energy, promotion of animal welfare and the elimination of single-use plastics across Club Med properties.

Club Med maintains its goal to grow, renovate and re-energize all aspects of its properties - currently on track to open or renovate three to five properties each year for the coming years, including one mountain property annually.

