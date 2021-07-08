Club Med Launches Ski and Sun Getaways Sale
Club Med has all-inclusive properties dotted throughout the Caribbean, Mexico, Canada and Europe offering an array of activities for their guests. No matter if you like to relax on the beach, be pampered in one of their world-class spas, ski the Alps or just enjoy their all-inclusive amenities, Club Med properties are renowned for their idyllic locations and service.
Between now and August 31, 2021, Club Med guests can book a vacation up to 45% percent off with their newest Ski & Sun Getaways Sale. This deal can be used at participating Club Med properties on select dates from July 2, 2021, through February 18, 2022.
Resorts that are participating in the Sun Getaways Sale are offering up to 45% off stays in Florida, the Caribbean and Mexico. And those that book with the deal can receive perks like upgraded rooms, having children under four years of age stay for free, no single supplement and flexible cancellations.
Club Med Cancun (Mexico), Club Med Miches Playa Esmeralda (Dominican Republic), Club Med Punta Cana (Dominican Republic), Club Med Sandpiper Bay (Florida, USA), Club Med Turkoise (Turks and Caicos), Club Med Caravelle (Guadeloupe, French Caribbean) and Club Med Buccaneer’s Creek (Martinique, French Caribbean) are all part of the Sun Getaways Sale.
The Ski Getaways Sale is for participating Club Med resorts in Canada and the Alps with pricing starting at $199 per person per night. Bookings must be completed by August 31, 2021, and includes features like free lift tickets, free ski/snowboard group lessons, unlimited ski-in and ski-out access (at select resorts), children under four years of age stay free and flexible cancellations.
Club Med Quebec is offering the Ski Getaways Sale for select nights through February 18, 2022, and travel must take place to Club Med’s Alpine Ski Resorts on select dates between November 21, 2021, and April 30, 2022.
Currently, Club Med allows guests who travel before December 16, 2021, to cancel their stay with a full refund up to 15 days prior to their anticipated travel date. All guests also receive the resort’s Emergency Assistance Program should they need emergency medical assistance (including those related to COVID-19) during their stay.
Per US Re-entry Guidelines, everyone traveling back to the United States will still need proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Club Med is currently giving each guest a complimentary Rapid Antigen Test on-site, but a PCR Test is also available for an additional cost if needed.
Guests should feel comforted by the hotel’s Safe Together protocols which were launched last year in response to their efforts in combating COVID-19. This initiative means resorts reach capacity at 65 percent, plexiglass has been installed at all service counters and more.
For help identifying which Club Med resort will work best with your client, the resort has a digital brochure for travel advisors.
