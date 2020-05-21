Club Med Launches 'Safe Together' Initiative, Florida Reopening Flash Sale
Hotel & Resort Club Med Laurie Baratti May 20, 2020
Club Med today released details of its newly-developed ‘Safe Together’ commitment ahead of the reopening of its all-inclusive resorts in Florida, Mexico and the Caribbean, and affirmed its updated Free Cancellation Policy to provide further flexibility and peace-of-mind to anyone booking their Club Med vacation through December 2020.
In North America, Club Med Sandpiper Bay in Port St. Lucie, Florida, will be the brand’s first resort to welcome back its valued GMs (that’s Club Med-speak for “guests,” from the original “Gentils Membres”), starting Friday, June 12, 2020, to enjoy their favorite beachside experiences in the safest manner possible.
Flash Sale
Situated along the St. Lucie River, surrounded by lush vegetation and enjoying a wonderfully tropical climate, Sandpiper Bay is the ideal Club Med Resort for an active family vacation, filled with outdoor delights. It’s also located about a 90-minute drive away from both Orlando and Miami, where all kinds of attractions draw visitors, as well as a short drive away from West Palm Beach.
Today, Club Med also launched a Flash Sale on Sandpiper Bay bookings, offering free stays for kids under twelve, and 50 percent off adults on reservations made before June 3 for travel between June 13 and December 18, 2020.
Free Cancellations
To provide ultimate booking flexibility and promote peace-of-mind, Club Med has also introduced its ‘Book with Confidence’ free cancellation policy on all new reservations made between May 18 and December 18, 2020. It guarantees guests a full refund on their stays, provided that they cancel before fifteen days prior to their planned check-in date.
In conjunction, an enhanced ‘Best Rate Guarantee’ means that, if guests should find a lower price offered on the same travel dates, they’re eligible to receive a Future Travel Certificate for the value of that price difference, applicable on their next booking.
‘Safe Together’ Commitment
Since its founding in 1950, Club Med has specialized in the development of low-density resorts, each integrated with care and respect for its unique natural environment, and with a focus on active, outdoor enjoyment, leaving plenty of space to practice social distancing in the post-pandemic era.
"We understand expectations on health and safety have shifted, and after a long period of social distancing people will want to revisit places they are familiar with and trust," said Carolyne Doyon, President and CEO of Club Med North America. "Club Med has a 70-year-long legacy delivering a thoughtful and safe vacation experience. As our resorts reopen, we will maintain the Club Med atmosphere, which is an integral part of our DNA, while also keeping safety and hygiene as our top priorities."
'Safe Together' represents a fresh set of health and safety practices, developed by an International Scientific Committee consisting of doctors and professors, and in alignment with guidelines set by global health authorities. The company will modify its operations at all properties to ensure the health and safety of guests, while still preserving the beloved “Club Med Spirit” for which the brand is known.
Health and Safety Provisions
Hygiene:
—Capping resort capacity at 65 percent
—Plexiglass barriers installed on all service counters
—Digital and in-app services, including check-in, spa bookings and in-room service requests
—Staff required to wear face coverings indoors, during cleaning or food preparation
—Temperature checks for employees at the start of every shift
—Temperature checks for guests upon check-in and periodically throughout stays
—Increased frequency of deep-cleanings for all high-touch surface and public areas
—Hand-sanitizer available throughout the resort properties
—Doctor or nurse available 24/7
Dining:
—Increased opening hours at all dining locations, enabling lower occupancy levels
—More distance between tables and more outdoor dining capacity added
—Focus on single plates and custom-prepared dishes
Kids’ Clubs:
—Every child temperature-checked twice per day
—Hand-washing for all children organized hourly
—Focus on outdoor activities
—Ongoing deep-sanitization and disinfection of all toys, equipment and high-touch surfaces after each use
Activities:
—Fan-favorite sporting activities (e.g. tennis, golf, kayaking, yoga, sailing, flying trapeze, etc.) will operate under strict sanitization processes carried out between users
—Yoga and fitness classes will be held outdoors
—Event entertainment and resort programming will consist of smaller-scale events and make prime use of Club Med’s outdoor spaces. Examples include live concerts or DJ sets, sunset acoustic music performances on the beach, acrobatic displays above the pool and family movie nights held in the open air under the stars.
