Club Med Opens Sales for Club Med Quebec Charlevoix
Hotel & Resort Club Med Claudette Covey December 11, 2020
Club Med opened sales for Club Med Quebec Charlevoix and provided details on the all-inclusive resort, which is scheduled to make its debut on Dec. 3, 2021.
It is Club Med’s first mountain resort in North America and the first all-inclusive mountain resort in Canada.
“Opening bookings for our new Canadian resort is an incredible milestone for the Club Med brand as we strive to make all-inclusive, all-season mountain vacations more accessible for international travelers,” said Carolyne Doyon, CEO and president of Club Med North America.
“By introducing our successful mountain resort model from the Alps, and bringing our expertise to Quebec’s Charlevoix region, we look forward to giving travelers the opportunity to roam freely and fully immerse themselves in one of the most unique and spectacular skiing destinations east of the Rockies.”
The waterfront mountain resort is being designed to reflect the area’s local culture and natural surroundings, said Amelie Brouhard, Club Med’s vice president, Canada and Mexico.
“Club Med Quebec Charlevoix will welcome approximately 50,000 travelers each year, the majority of which will be Canadian, followed by Americans, Brazilians and French,” she said, adding it is being designed to appeal to Club Med’s clientele, including families, couples, singles, friends and corporate groups.
The resort will be equipped with 302 guestrooms and the five-star Exclusive Collection, featuring 25 suites.
The resort is being constructed with the use of local wood, stone and tile. “Throughout the resort we tried to blur the lines between the exterior and the interior to break the barrier between indoors and outdoors,” said David Meyer, project director, North America.
The property will feature a main buffet restaurant, where local cuisine will be showcased; Le Chalet, a specialty restaurant combining a lounge bar, wine cellar and gourmet market; and Terroir & Co, a family eatery attached to the main restaurant offering fondues and raclettes with local cheeses and charcuteries.
The multifunctional main bar will serve as the heart restaurant of the resort and transform from a daytime lounge into an evening entertainment center.
Activities will include, among other things, snowshoe and Nordic walking; ice-skating; swimming in a large indoor pool; fitness classes, yoga and meditation; and Club Med’s signature circus classes, including juggling, fixed trapeze, acrobatics and trampolining.
Early booking rates start at $189 per adult, per night.
Two-, three- and seven-night packages include ski passes, ski lessons, Kids Clubs activities and unlimited access to apres-ski activities.
For more information on Club Med, Quebec
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS