Last updated: 09:27 AM ET, Tue October 13 2020

Club Med Sandpiper Bay Adds Workation Program

Hotel & Resort Club Med Donald Wood October 13, 2020

Club Med Sandpiper Bay.
PHOTO: Club Med Sandpiper Bay. (photo via Club Med Media)

Club Med Sandpiper Bay has launched a new package dubbed Workation by Club Med, which caters to remote workers and their school-aged children.

The all-inclusive family resort located between Miami and Orlando will offer families a fun-filled vacation experience after the work and school day ends. The property offers kayaking, paddle boarding, sailing, pickleball, the flying trapeze and extensive culinary options.

From a school and business perspective, the Workation by Club Med Package includes access to a dedicated meeting room, premium wi-fi, printer access, coffee breaks, a dedicated classroom for remote learning, on-call I.T. experts and more.

Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
Charlotte Amalie St. Thomas U.S. Virgin Islands

US Virgin Islands Poised for Significant Flight Increase

Hard Rock Hotel Vallarta

AIC Hotel Group Launches Free Medical Insurance Plan

A tropical sunset in Hawaii

Hawaii Remains Conflicted Over COVID-19 Testing as Reopening...

Beach in Cozumel, Mexico

American Airlines Renews Charlotte to Cozumel Service

When the work is all done, though, Club Med offers families the chance to enjoy unlimited water and land sports, all-day gourmet dining, a full open bar, outdoor evening entertainment, free stays for children under five years old and access to the property’s Tennis, Golf & Soccer Academies.

For travelers who are still concerned about the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Club Med offers a Free Cancellation Policy, which provides guests a full refund if they cancel their stay up to 15 days before the anticipated travel date.

As part of the Port St. Lucie property’s Free Cancellation Policy, tourists will be able to cancel all stays on or prior to July 2, 2021.

For more information on Club Med, Florida

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Hard Rock Hotel Vallarta

AIC Hotel Group Launches Free Medical Insurance Plan

IHG Reveals Which Traveler Trends Defined Summer 2020

Study Finds 94 Percent of Americans Are Missing Travel

Radisson Hotel Group Unveils Radisson Blu Toronto Downtown

The Roosevelt, Iconic NYC Hotel, to Close Due to COVID-19

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS