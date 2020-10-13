Club Med Sandpiper Bay Adds Workation Program
Hotel & Resort Club Med Donald Wood October 13, 2020
Club Med Sandpiper Bay has launched a new package dubbed Workation by Club Med, which caters to remote workers and their school-aged children.
The all-inclusive family resort located between Miami and Orlando will offer families a fun-filled vacation experience after the work and school day ends. The property offers kayaking, paddle boarding, sailing, pickleball, the flying trapeze and extensive culinary options.
From a school and business perspective, the Workation by Club Med Package includes access to a dedicated meeting room, premium wi-fi, printer access, coffee breaks, a dedicated classroom for remote learning, on-call I.T. experts and more.
When the work is all done, though, Club Med offers families the chance to enjoy unlimited water and land sports, all-day gourmet dining, a full open bar, outdoor evening entertainment, free stays for children under five years old and access to the property’s Tennis, Golf & Soccer Academies.
For travelers who are still concerned about the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Club Med offers a Free Cancellation Policy, which provides guests a full refund if they cancel their stay up to 15 days before the anticipated travel date.
As part of the Port St. Lucie property’s Free Cancellation Policy, tourists will be able to cancel all stays on or prior to July 2, 2021.
For more information on Club Med, Florida
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS