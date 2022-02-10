Club Med To Open 17 New Resorts by 2024
February 10, 2022
Club Med has announced that it will open seventeen new all-inclusive resorts by 2024, in desirable destinations across the globe.
The brand will open its first new resort in the U.S. in more than twenty years in 2024 with the opening of Club Med Utah. Located in Snowbasin outside of Salt Lake City, the resort will become the first North American mountain resort to be part of the brand’s Exclusive Collection, which offers 5-star accommodation and dining.
In Europe, the Club Med Magna Marbella will open in May of this year in Malaga, Spain. The 485-room resort will focus on wellness and nature, including 14 hectares of native gardens across the property.
The Club Med Tignes will open December, 2022, offering a new ski resort in the French Alps in Tignes Val Claret, known for both its nightlife and its skiing opportunities. In December, 2024, the new Club Med San Sicario will offer a bi-seasonal mountain retreat in the Italian Alps.
In Asia, Club Med will open the Club Med Hokkaido, Japan in 2023, it’s third property on the island of Hokkaido. Additionally, the Club Med Borneo Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia will open in 2024, offering a more secluded resort escape in a region known for its beaches, rainforest and mountain.
In addition to the new resorts, Club Med will continue its sustainability program, Happy To Care, which includes phased elimination of single-use plastics, obtaining eco-certifications, constructing new resorts that offer more harmony with nature, local and responsible food sourcing, using recycled plastic bottles to make employee uniforms and more. Club Med’s North American resorts will also source completely fair trade coffee by 2023 and will offer only 100 percent cage-free eggs by 2025.
"Since 1950, Club Med has continued to shape the all-inclusive industry by introducing new destinations and experiences to travelers worldwide," says Carolyne Doyon, President & CEO of Club Med North America and the Caribbean.
"Throughout our 72-year history, we've successfully adapted our portfolio to appeal to upscale travelers and families, as well as demonstrated our leadership in the all-inclusive mountain experience. Maintaining our ambitious expansion plan, we are on track to open 17 new resorts, as well as complete 13 renovations or extensions of existing resorts, by 2024,” Doyon continued.
