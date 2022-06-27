ClubMed Launches New All-Inclusive Kids, Family and Wellness Programming
Club Med, pioneer of the all-inclusive model and a leader in family vacations, today revealed the newest enhancements to its family and wellness programming. Just in time for the summer vacation season, Club Med launched its new Mini Club Med + kids’ programming across its resort portfolio in North America, Asia, and Europe.
"Since the pandemic, we have seen sharp growth in the demand for both all-inclusive family travel and wellness experiences," said Kevin Armstrong, Senior Director of Brand & Communications for Club Med North America and the Caribbean. "More than ever, our guests are looking for experiences that enhance their well-being and quality of life, as well as that of their children.
New Mini Club Med +
Fifty-five years ago, Club Med introduced its first children’s club, Mini Club Med, designed to offer enrichment, and foster personal growth and empowerment in children ages four through 10. The unique program aims to teach kids the tools they need to establish positive connections with their peers, both while on vacation and back at home.
The newly-enhanced Mini Club programming builds upon the founding six pillars of creativity, courage, connection, cooperation, cheerfulness and self-confidence. Through fun-filled, educational adventures, children are encouraged to make new friends and expand their imaginations.
The new Mini Club Med + experience will include such engaging activities as:
— Nature Detective – An outdoor treasure hunt that teaches kids about the flora and fauna in their surroundings.
— Happiness Builders – To develop empathy and altruism, kids practice performing random acts of kindness, like leaving positive messages on guests’ doorknobs and writing happiness cards to one other.
— Giant Caterpillar – Kids practice teamwork by working together to get the “caterpillar” moving across a gym mat.
— Ninja Bootcamp – An adrenaline-filled race that sees teammates hopping, skipping and jumping over a course of obstacles to reach the finish line.
— Happiness Expo – Kids get to share the best moments of their eventful day at Mini Club Med + with their parents.
New Wellness Fusion
While the kids are off enjoying daily activities at their respective Children's Clubs, parents can take time to practice self-care through the various wellness experience offered under Club Med’s Wellness Fusion program.
Designed to promote ultimate peace of mind, guests can take advantage of well-rounded itineraries filled with active sports, spa experiences, nutritious dining, reconnection with nature, and mindfulness and yoga practice.
— Active Sports – Enjoy more than 20 land and water sports included in your stay, such as pickleball, standup paddleboarding, sailing, windsurfing, kayaking and Club Med's must-try flying trapeze experience.
— Natural Reconnection – At all Club Med resorts, guests will find themselves amid an average of 50 acres of natural landscape, providing plenty of room to roam outdoors and engage with Mother Nature. That might mean setting off on excursions to soak in the surrounding destination, relaxing on pristine white-sand beaches, or simply dining al-fresco in the resort’s airy outdoor restaurants and lounges.
— Mindfulness and Yoga – Guests can avail themselves of a comprehensive yoga program that includes up to four hours of classes, held in unique environments. Popular offerings include treetop yoga, beachfront sunset yoga, power yoga and family yoga. Those seeking to practice mindfulness and spark spiritual connection will enjoy new meditation experiences, such as sound bowl meditation, forest bathing and gentle epicurean hikes.
— Spa Experiences – Each Club Med resort features a dedicated spa, offering a host of wellness treatments like hydrotherapy, temezcal, moonlight massages and oceanfront massages using products infused with elements of the native flora.
— Healthy Dining – Every Club Med guest enjoys included all-day dining, and chefs use the highest quality of ingredients, with locally-sourced produce, to prepare well-balanced meals and local specialties. At select properties, new plant-based dishes are also available, courtesy of Beyond Meat.
For more information, visit clubmed.us.
