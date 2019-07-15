Comfort and Views in Downtown Seattle
July 15, 2019
Looking for the best view of Seattle, Washington?
Look no further than through your hotel room window at Embassy Suites by Hilton in Downtown Seattle at Pioneer Square. Depending on which side of the hotel you’re on, you’ll receive sweeping views of the city from the Seattle Great Wheel at the pier to the Pike’s Place Market sign to the city skyline. On the opposite side of the hotel, sports fans will be rewarded with views of CenturyLink Field.
Located within easy walking distance to many of Seattle’s favorite tourist attractions, the Embassy Suites by Hilton at Pioneer Square offers a great starting point to begin your sightseeing trip of the Emerald City. It’s just a quick walk over to T-Mobile Park, Pike’s Place Market, the Space Needle, the Chihuly Garden and Glass museum and several piers where you can catch views of the harbor or take a harbor cruise.
Paired with Seattle CityPass, tourists have the ease of seeing the city’s most notable highlights at a discounted rate and the ease of staying within such a close distance to many of them. And if you’re planning on taking the Coast Starlight down the coast to Oregon or California, you’re in luck. The hotel is right next to the train station, perfect for those early morning departures.
You also don’t want to make the mistake of not spending enough time at the hotel. Yep, you read that right. You'll regret missing out on the Evening Reception, complete with complimentary appetizers and drinks, or, my personal favorite, the free breakfast. With so many options, there’s sure to be something for even the pickiest of eaters. The bacon will definitely have you coming back for more—it was seriously some of the best I’ve ever had, especially for being part of a buffet. Plus, the fresh made-to-order omelets are a tasty way to start your day off right.
If you're not a morning person, don't fret. Dinner at the hotel's restaurant, 13 Coins, will have you feasting on some of the best eats the city has to offer, and a nightcap at Zephyr Bar is a great way to end the evening.
If you like to workout while on vacation, the hotel has all the amenities you could need. With almost half a floor dedicated solely to the workout and pool area, you won’t feel crowded here. There are separate cardio and weightlifting rooms (with plenty of machines in both), locker rooms and an indoor pool large enough to swim laps in that looks out to CenturyLink Field.
But the real showstopper for me was the room. Practically floor to ceiling windows overlooking the city and a very comfortable bed. That’s all you really need right? Well, Embassy Suites doesn’t think so. Instead, they include all the creature comforts of home right in your room as well—think small kitchenettes with microwaves and a dining/desk area, and all without making the room feel crowded or taking away from your view.
If you’re traveling to the Seattle area, whether it's for work or pleasure, make sure to book a room at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Downtown Seattle at Pioneer Square. With all the amenities any business traveler could want and all the extras to make this feel like a luxurious vacation, Embassy Suites makes it easy to unwind after a full day of sightseeing or business meetings.
