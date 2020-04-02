Last updated: 12:58 PM ET, Thu April 02 2020

Couples Resorts Implements Relief Plan for Employees

Hotel & Resort Couples Resorts Patrick Clarke April 02, 2020

Couples Negril
PHOTO: Couples Resorts is doing its part to combat COVID-19. (photo courtesy Couples Resorts)

Couples Resorts has implemented its official employee relief plan during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
LATAM Dreamliner

LATAM Reduces Operations by 95 Percent in April

Airlines & Airports
Wynn, Resort, hotel

Shuttered Wynn Resorts Will Continue Paying Employees Through...

Hotel & Resort
A row of Southwest Airlines planes at Baltimore-Washington International Airport

Southwest Airlines Cuts Flight Schedule By Over 40 Percent

Airlines & Airports
Limited Time All-Inclusive Packages at Eden Roc Miami Beach & Nobu Hotel Miami Beach!

NYC School Sues Miami Hotel Over Canceled Reservation

Impacting Travel

The company, which owns and operates a collection of four all-inclusive properties in Jamaica, has announced that each employee will be entitled to paid vacation, all of their benefits and a portion of their salary during the resorts' closure due to the global impact of COVID-19.

"This brand recognizes the important roles each essential employee brings to the brand’s success and aims to help prioritize their health and safety during these challenging times," the company said in a statement.

Couples Resorts also confirmed that its non-profit organization, The Issa Trust Foundation, has donated more than $238,000 of critical medical equipment and supplies such as ventilators, x-ray machines, hand sanitizer, beds and stretchers to assist Jamaica's hospitals.

Couples Resorts is just one example of Caribbean resorts' ongoing efforts to support the fight against COVID-19.

For more information on Couples Resorts, Jamaica

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke
Wynn, Resort, hotel

Shuttered Wynn Resorts Will Continue Paying Employees Through...

How the Hotel Industry Will Bounce Back After COVID-19

Las Vegas Sands Donating Two Million Pieces of Personal Protective Equipment

Club Med's Virtual Resort Experiences Come Straight to Your Home

Airbnb to Pay Estimated $250 Million to Hosts Impacted by Coronavirus

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS