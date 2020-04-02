Couples Resorts Implements Relief Plan for Employees
Patrick Clarke April 02, 2020
Couples Resorts has implemented its official employee relief plan during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The company, which owns and operates a collection of four all-inclusive properties in Jamaica, has announced that each employee will be entitled to paid vacation, all of their benefits and a portion of their salary during the resorts' closure due to the global impact of COVID-19.
"This brand recognizes the important roles each essential employee brings to the brand’s success and aims to help prioritize their health and safety during these challenging times," the company said in a statement.
Couples Resorts also confirmed that its non-profit organization, The Issa Trust Foundation, has donated more than $238,000 of critical medical equipment and supplies such as ventilators, x-ray machines, hand sanitizer, beds and stretchers to assist Jamaica's hospitals.
Couples Resorts is just one example of Caribbean resorts' ongoing efforts to support the fight against COVID-19.
