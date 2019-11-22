Courtyard by Marriott Hotel Opens in Downtown Baltimore
Courtyard by Marriott Baltimore Downtown/McHenry Row has opened its doors in Baltimore, Maryland. Featuring an innovative lobby space as well as Courtyard’s latest contemporary room design, the new hotel provides flexibility and choices that allow guests to optimize and elevate their travel experience.
Located at 1803 Porter Street, the 126-room hotel will operate as a Marriott franchise, owned by a joint venture comprised of Pa.-based Shaner Hotel Group and Kinsley Group and managed by Shaner Hotel Group. Whether traveling for business or pleasure, the Courtyard by Marriott Baltimore Downtown/McHenry Row offers guests convenient access to Fort McHenry, the National Aquarium, the Baltimore Cruise Port, Johns Hopkins University, Camden Yards—home of the Baltimore Orioles and M&T Bank Stadium—home of the Baltimore Ravens.
Courtyard continues to innovate the guest experience to meet the changing needs of its guests. The latest room design offers hybrid zones for working, sleeping, relaxing and getting ready. Indirect lighting and a neutral, tone-on-tone color palette provides an elevated and modernized look and feel during the full guest experience from booking to stay.
“From day one, Courtyard has prided itself as a brand that listens to business travelers,” said Janis Milham, Senior Vice President and Global Brand Leader, Classic Select Brands. “Today’s technology has changed how people travel. Our guests want a room that has purpose and flexibility that enables a seamless transition between relaxing and working. Courtyard is designed to offer them a relaxing and functional space to work the way they want to, when they want to.”
The new room design is intuitive and thoughtful, offering flexible yet comfortable spaces that enable technology. Upon arrival, guests can store bags on the “Luggage Drop” and plug personal devices into the “Tech Drop” ledge for seamless technology integration.
Signature furniture and architectural elements replace traditional art in the new guestroom. The “LoungeAround” sofa offers a pop of color and a comfortable area for relaxing or for working. The new design also features a light desk on wheels, allowing guests to work from anywhere in the room.
An upgraded, more spacious layout creates an enhanced bathroom experience. A “Shower Nook,” housing shampoos and towels, makes amenities accessible without having to leave the shower.
The Courtyard by Marriott Baltimore Downtown/McHenry Row features the brand’s latest lobby design, where guests can enjoy an open and modern environment outside of their rooms. As an extension to Courtyard’s inviting public spaces, the newly designed Bistro is the epicenter of the lobby, which fosters social connections and collaboration with more flexible and informal seating options. As an ideal casual dining destination, the new Bistro offers guests a wide variety of fresh Classic American menu items with a contemporary twist. In the evening, the Bistro Bar also features an array of cocktails, beer and wine for guests to enjoy at the end of the day. The entire menu was carefully designed to offer a variety of flavorful, fresh items to satisfy every palate from morning to night.
“This marks the twelfth Courtyard by Marriott we’ve added to our growing portfolio of well-branded hotels in strong markets nationwide with high barriers to new growth,” said Plato Ghinos, president, Shaner Hotels. “Marriott continues to do a phenomenal job tweaking its hotel products to meet the needs and demands of today’s travelers, and we believe these latest design initiatives will increase both guest satisfaction scores and bottom-line profitability. Following its ramp-up period, we are confident the Courtyard by Marriott Baltimore Downtown/McHenry Row will quickly take its place as the market leader.”
Throughout the hotel, guests can connect with ample electrical outlets. The business library features several computer terminals, along with a printer and separate computer stations dedicated solely to printing airline boarding passes and checking flight status.
The nine-story hotel features a well-equipped fitness center, guest laundry and offers 1,200 square feet of meeting space to accommodate functions of up to 80 people.
