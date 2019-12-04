Last updated: 09:00 PM ET, Wed December 04 2019

Discover Authentic Island Flavors at Marigot Bay Resort & Marina

Patrick Clarke December 04, 2019

Freshness and authenticity reign at Marigot Bay Resort and Marina
PHOTO: Freshness and authenticity reign at Marigot Bay Resort & Marina. (photo courtesy of Marigot Bay Resort & Marina)

A getaway to Marigot Bay Resort & Marina in St. Lucia is a vacation for your senses, especially your taste buds.

The five-star resort offers guests a variety of cuisines, from traditional Caribbean recipes to even European and Indian-inspired menus. Secure an all-inclusive package ahead of your stay to sample them all.

The Grill is the perfect place to enjoy breakfast or dinner with a view. Enjoy high quality seafood caught locally along with delicious meat and vegetarian dishes complemented by fresh local produce. Dining here is also an experience in and of itself as you watch chefs prepare your meal on the open fire in the middle of the restaurant.

Marigot Bay Resort & Marina features a plethora of regional rum offerings
PHOTO: Marigot Bay Resort & Marina features a plethora of regional rum offerings. (photo courtesy of Marigot Bay Resort & Marina)

The Rum Cave is also a must.

The authentic cellar interior inspired by a traditional Caribbean colonial era rum distillery makes for a one-of-a-kind atmosphere that only gets better as you dive into regional rums, which can be paired with cigars. Light bites are also available during lunch and dinner hours.

If all the tasting is piquing your curiosity, you can further your knowledge with an expert-led evening rum tasting or blending session.

Even more mouthwatering cuisine and refreshing beverages await guests at the Hurricane Hole Bar & Restaurant located in the Marina Village. Here you'll find authentic Saint Lucian favorites including saltfish and plantains along with satisfying snacks, casual dining items and, of course, cocktails.

Afternoon and evening guests can also look forward to Bon Temps (half price beverages) every day from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays.

Hurricane Hole's waterfront patio is the ideal spot to sit back, eat, sip and watch the yachts come and go from the marina while making new friends with fellow hotel guests, boaters and locals.

Marigot Bay Resort & Marina
PHOTO: Delicious cuisine at Marigot Bay Resort & Marina in St Lucia. (photo courtesy of Marigot Bay Resort & Marina)

For guests who want to feel like a VIP, there's no better place than the Brut Bar, where they can enjoy afternoon sushi and cocktails from a relaxing poolside cabana.

The resort is also home to a convenient swim-up pool bar serving up all kinds of tasty elixirs, including Caribbean beers and an island favorite in rum punch.

Visit MarigotBayResort.com for more information about the vast culinary offerings available at St. Lucia's Marigot Bay Resort & Marina.

Patrick Clarke
Matild Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Budapest

Marriott Eyes Over 30 Luxury Hotel Openings Globally in 2020

Villas of Distinction Expands Villa Inventory in Italy

Seattle's Fairmont Olympic to Renovate

Disney Announces New Star Wars Hotel to Open in 2021

