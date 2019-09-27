Discover Romance and Relaxation in Ocho Rios
Hotel & Resort Playa Hotels & Resorts Laurie Baratti September 27, 2019
Situated just moments away from spectacular Dunn’s River Falls, one of Jamaica’s must-see attractions, Jewel Dunn’s River Adult Beach Resort & Spa offers a romantic and relaxing getaway that showcases the best of what Jamaica has to offer.
There are 250 guest rooms and suites that span eight categories, as well as three distinctive buildings: Diamond, Sapphire and Emerald Lanai.
Each accommodation comes with furnished patios or balconies overlooking extraordinary views of the glittering Caribbean Sea, Jamaica’s lush, green mountains or intimate tropical gardens. Guests also have the option of treating themselves to either concierge service or a butler-serviced suite.
Stylish accommodations in all categories enhance your experience of the idyllic setting, featuring four-poster, mahogany wood beds, with intricate spindles and hand-carved pineapple motif incorporated into the design.
Fresh white walls, crisp, elegant linens and luxurious towels complement the furniture’s sophisticatedly dark patina. When you’re ready for a break from the sun and sand, your cool, clean room will be waiting to welcome you.
Two sparkling swimming pools and a private beach mean that you’re never more than a few steps away from a refreshing dip. Unlimited water sports, including sailing, kayaking, Hobie catamaran rides, snorkeling (at an extra cost) and beach and pool volleyball, make it easy to stay active and entertained once you’ve had your fill of lounging.
There’s also a nine-hole, pitch-and-put golf course on-site, although avid golfers will no doubt want to take advantage of the nearby Runaway Bay Golf Club. It’s a 20-minute, $10 round-trip ride from the resort, but guests receive complimentary green fees as part of their all-inclusive packages.
To experience the upper limits of relaxation, be sure to schedule some time to visit the Radiant Spa at Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort & Spa. There, you can indulge in individually-tailored treatments to restore your mind, body and spirit, whether on your own or as a couple.
Products derived from tropical ingredients and an award-winning skincare line combine with the vitality of the island’s energy to help you on a journey towards revitalization and inner peace. Signature spa rituals, massages, facials, body scrubs and wraps, plus nail-care and beauty offerings create a menu that’s sure to offer something to please everyone.
Spa treatments aren’t considered part of the all-inclusive package and come at an extra cost to clients.
The stress-free, all-inclusive model means that you won’t need to spend extra on food and drink, though. Six on-site dining venues capture the spirit of several global cuisines and vary in style from the most casual (where even shoes are optional) to white-glove service.
Aquamarina Bar & Grill is located right on the beach and features made-to-order sandwiches, burgers and wraps. It also has a full-service bar. The Coral Café buffet restaurant, situated just steps from the pool, serves breakfast, lunch and dinner with everything from Jamaican to International fare on offer.
Court Jester’s Pizzeria is pretty self-explanatory, baking up think-crust pies in a fire oven, while the Irie Café is your casual go-to spot for coffee, smoothies, juices and assorted pastries. Moonstone Restaurant serves exquisite Italian cuisine on an expansive, open-air deck overlooking the inimitable waters of the Caribbean.
Platinum at Dunn’s River is an elegant, colonial-design dining room that offers Caribbean cuisine and seafood with a special Jamaican-style twist, while The Jade Samurai presents traditional Teppanyaki-style dining and tableside entertainment.
And, 24-hour room service is also available (and complimentary for guests staying in suites), or you can really go all-out and order a private beach dinner package.
Beverages, including top-shelf spirits, flow just as freely at Jewel Dunn’s River Adult Beach Resort & Spa. The oceanfront Sunken Treasure Swim-Up Bar, unique Jasper’s Pool & Piano Bar, beachside Boardwalk Bar and exotic Emerald Tree Lounge are ready to provide your favorite libations and lively social scenes, both by day and night.
For more information, contact a travel agent or visit jewelresorts.com/dunnsriver.
For more information on Playa Hotels & Resorts, Jewel Resorts, Jamaica, Caribbean
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS