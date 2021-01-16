Disney Executives Give Sneak Peek Into Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Hotel Rooms
Lauren Bowman January 16, 2021
Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opened with a bang and the promise of a Star Wars-themed hotel to be opened in 2021.
And in true Disney fashion, the Disney Imagineers are going above and beyond to deliver a one-of-a-kind experience where guests will be truly immersed into the world of Star Wars while staying at the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.
We’ve been able to get some sneak peeks along the way, but recently Walt Disney World Resort President, Jeff Vahle, and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman, Josh D’Amaro, led fans behind the scenes via Instagram.
The team looked at multiple areas still under construction but showed off the galactic bunkbeds made especially for younger starcruisers. The room’s rendering showed a window that will serve as each cabin’s very own look into outer space, and the two Disney Executives posed next to one of these displays, which is still in progress.
The hotel is expected to set up reservations almost as if guests were embarking on a cruise – with two-day, two-night accommodations and excursions to Black Spire Outpost.
We have our fingers crossed that even with the delays COVID-19 presented, the hotel will be ready for its first guests in 2021.
