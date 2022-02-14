Dreams Resorts & Spas Offers New Kid-Friendly Dining Options
Dreams Resorts & Spas by AMR Collection, the luxury family resort brand, launched more kid-friendly dining offerings created in collaboration with Eitan Bernath, the principal culinary contributor on The Drew Barrymore Show.
Three new dishes are now available through May 31, 2022 at the Dreams Vista Cancun Golf & Spa Resort, the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa and the Dreams Riviera Cancun Resort & Spa in Mexico.
Called the “Foodie Explorers” menu, the dishes blend kid-friendly foods with Mexican flavors. The Sunny Day Parfait offers a tropical twist on a traditional parfait with coconut and mango, topped with Yucatan honeycomb candy. The Cuckoo Coconut Fish Fingers offer a different flavor of the traditional fish fingers kids love, served with tamarind dipping sauce. Lastly, the Cheesy Crispy Rice Dippers are elote-inspired arancini nuggets with a creamy dipping sauce.
“Dreams Resorts & Spas guests crave gourmet dining experiences with limitless options and we know that even young travelers are hungry for wow-worthy offerings,” said Antonio Martínez, executive chef at Dreams Riviera Cancun Resort & Spa. “This was the first step in elevating our kid-friendly menu with more exciting meals, and we’ll continue to find new ways to make vacation dining easier for parents and tastier for kids.”
Families staying at a Dreams resort can enjoy the family-focused Dream Big package for $199 now through March 31 for travel through the end of the year. Perks include a family fun welcome gift, a 25-minute massage for the parents, a family photo session, kid-friendly turn-downs, early check-in, late check-out and more.
