EDITION Hotels Expanding to Mexico, Other Top Destinations in 2023
Hotel & Resort TravelPulse Staff December 17, 2022
London luxury will soon arrive in Mexico's Riviera Maya with the first EDITION Hotels property in Latin America.
Under the new leadership of Josh Fluhr, senior vice president and global general manager, EDITION Hotels will drive an international expansion to double its size to 30 properties by 2027.
To date, EDITION has 15 hotels worldwide and plans to launch five new properties by 2023. Of these, some will be in new destinations such as Rome, Italy; Kanai Riviera Maya in Mexico (which will become the brand's first property in Latin America); Singapore and Jeddah, along with a second location in Tokyo, in Ginza.
The brand will celebrate openings this year in several major destinations, including Lake Como and the Red Sea Project in Saudi Arabia. And the brand's expansion will continue into 2024.
EDITION is a collection of customized hotels, seamlessly balancing great design and true innovation while combining modern luxury and personal service with distinct dining, bar, and entertainment concepts. Each property offers a lifestyle experience all under one roof, reflecting the best of the social and cultural environment of its location and times.
Opening in Mexico
The brand's first property in Mexico, The Riviera Maya EDITION at Kanai, is expected to open in the summer of 2023.
The 180-room, the 180-suite hotel will be located within the luxury Kanai development. It will be home to six food and beverage outlets, including a designer restaurant, a pool bar and beach club, a destination spa, and an expansive 206-square-meter penthouse suite.
In addition to multiple meeting spaces, the hotel will also host an expansive outdoor deck for large-scale events and parties. The property will be in a pristine beachfront location and will find its oceanfront home on the gorgeous stretch of the Caribbean coastline. Riviera Maya is known for its mangroves and lagoons, ancient Mayan cities, tropical beaches, ecological reserves, and the second-largest coral reef in the world.
The Rome EDITION
Expected to open in spring 2023, the brand's first Italian property will have 93 rooms and suites, including two penthouses, each with a private terrace. The Rome EDITION will offer a designer restaurant with outdoor dining space that will make locals and visitors fall in love with its cuisine and all it brings. A Punch Room bar with specially crafted cocktails; a rooftop terrace where guests can eat a seasonal snack, drink with city views, have a private gathering with friends, or all of that together. In addition to indoor and outdoor event spaces, there are plans for a rooftop pool, a spacious high-tech fitness center, and two treatment rooms that include a couples massage experience.
The Rome EDITION is a short walk from all the city's best, such as the Spanish Steps, the Trevi Fountain, the gardens and gallery of Villa Borghese, and other wonders that make Rome a must-visit destination. At the corner of modern luxury and history, the hotel is housed within a stunning historic building designed by Cesare Pascoletti in collaboration with architect Marcello Piacentini, one of Italy's most famous early 20th-century architects of rationalism.
The Jeddah EDITION
EDITION Hotels is scheduled to expand into Saudi Arabia and its long-awaited third property in the Middle East in the summer of 2023. The hotel is located on the Jeddah Corniche next to the Yacht Club and Marina, as well as the F1 race track, with easy access to Jeddah city center and the Mall of Arabia. The new hotel, with 63 rooms, including 11 suites, is set to feature a designer restaurant, lobby, intimate bar, terrace, and swimming pool.
The Tokyo EDITION, Ginza
Following the successful launch of The Tokyo EDITION, Toranomon, Japan's first EDITION hotel, The Tokyo EDITION, Ginza, will further establish the brand's position as one of Asia's most exciting lifestyle pioneers. Scheduled to open in the summer of 2023, the hotel will be located just off Chuo Street, one of the city's most extensive sumptuous shopping and entertainment destinations. The newly built property includes plans for 86 rooms and suites, three incredible drinking and dining destinations, a rooftop bar, a meeting studio, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
The Singapore EDITION
Singapore is slated to be the site of EDITION's first hotel in Southeast Asia come the fall of 2023. The 190-room property will be located in the central Orchard district, Singapore's most popular retail shopping and entertainment destination. In addition to five restaurants and bars, a rooftop pool, spa, and fitness center plans also include 600 square meters of indoor and outdoor meeting space for events.
The luxury lifestyle brand also unveils the evolution of its innovative concept with the introduction of stand-alone luxury residences. Following the success of EDITION residences as part of hotel developments in Miami, West Hollywood, and Tampa, the EDITION brand's first stand-alone residences are under development in Miami Edgewater and Fort Lauderdale and are anticipated to launch in 2026 and 2027, respectively. Edition residences represent a new generation of luxury properties, designed with EDITION's signature fusion of modern sophistication and authentic, locally inspired creativity.
EDITION currently operates 15 hotels globally: New York and Times Square, New York; London; Miami Beach and Tampa, Florida; West Hollywood; Barcelona and Madrid, Spain; Bodrum; Shanghai and Sanya, China; Abu Dhabi and Dubai, UAE; Tokyo Toranomon; and Reykjavik.
