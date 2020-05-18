El Cid Resorts Introduces ‘Always Committed’ Program
For over 45 years, El Cid Resorts has been building trust through commitment with our guests, partners and employees. Commitment to deliver the best guest experience with worldwide quality and service, commitment to be a great place to work and commitment to health, among others.
We are proud to share our “Always Committed” Protocol Program, with the objective to preserve the well-being and health of our dear guests, employees and their families against COVID-19, by implementing rigorous protocols in quality and hygiene processes endorsed by Preverisk and Cristal, world-renowned companies for certifying the most important hotel chains in the world.
These are some of the new standards we are implementing to offer safe vacation experiences to our guests in our properties in Mazatlán, Cancún-Riviera Maya and Cozumel.
Commitment to Hygiene Protocols and Preventive Action Measures Against COVID-19:
—El Cid Resort’s operation has enforced and also included additional guidelines for guests, partners and staff, reinforcing its dedication to service and care, to continue offering insuperable vacationing experiences for guests and families.
—All staff will wear masks, gloves and when necessary protective masks.
—Physical distancing is enforced in all areas.
—Placement of antibacterial gel in all “guest contact” areas.
Committed Upon Arrival:
—Upon arrival physical contact with transportation vehicles and people is to be avoided, luggage will be received and immediately taken through a sanitation process.
—Body temperature will be checked with a thermal camera thermometer.
—Antibacterial gel dispensers available at set stations.
—It is necessary that guests use face masks at the time of arrival.
—Physical separation between the receptionist and guest through a protective glass.
—Check-in and check-out done by a single person per family following the distance signs posted on floors.
—Symbols and signs displayed to reinforce safe physical distancing in areas like front desk, spa, restaurants, swimming pools, etc.
—Work areas, surfaces, materials and equipment routinely and constantly cleaned and disinfected every 2 hours.
—Staff and guests are encouraged to respect the “no contact” and physical distancing policies, a wave and smile go a long way. Staff wears the #AlwaysCommitted pin.
Commitment to Room Cleanliness:
—Complete disinfection and sanitation carried out in rooms with nebulizing equipment meeting the requirements of the COVID19 certification.
—Unnecessary and/or additional cushions, pillows, covers and towels that will not be used are to be removed from the room.
—All room bedding will be changed upon departure.
—With a Hygiene Photometer random tests to scan rooms, corridors and work equipment carried out to verify proper disinfection practice.
—Air conditioning filters are cleaned and disinfected after departure and bactericide is applied to air conditioning outlet grilles.
—Riviera Maya properties count with a sophisticated external air cooling process installed that is used in all rooms when turning on the air conditioning, obtaining a 24hour clean air system.
—Rooms will have a “guarantee seal”, indicating that the room has been sanitized under the strict protocols of Preverisk and Cristal.
Commitment in Food and Beverages:
—Established maximum capacity of guests per consumption center and distance between each table.
—Continue to enforce the implemented cleaning and disaffection processes as established by NOM251 and the international standards of the Preverisk Group and Cristal in kitchen areas and bars.
—Frequent and routine disinfection of menus, checkbooks, terminals, pens and phones constantly and after each use.
—Chefs, cooks and other staff are to wear protective face masks and latex gloves to perform the table service.
—Intensified cleaning process and disinfection of utensils and work tables every 20 minutes.
—Acrylic barriers in the areas of bars and cashiers to prevent direct contact with guests.
Commitment to Pools and Beach:
—Safe distances between the loungers in swimming pools and beach areas.
—Limited number of lounge chairs in recreational areas.
—Antibacterial gel dispensers placed in all areas and disinfection of chairs, cushions and areas of both the pool and beach restaurants.
—Strict program for cleaning and disinfecting utensils, towels and work equipment.
—As parts of staff uniforms, personnel are to carry hair mesh, face masks and latex gloves when operating in areas such as swimming pools and the beach.
Commitment to Fitness Center & Spa:
—Limited number of users in fitness center areas.
—Antibacterial gel dispensers at the entrance as well as disinfecting towels for personal use.
—For gym use, appointments need to be made and are set for up to a maximum of an hour and a half.
—Floors and exercise equipment are disinfected every two hours.
—Massage areas, temazcal, hydrotherapy area and beauty salon are sanitized according to the strict protocols of Preverisk and Cristal.
—Between each reservation, there will be a period of 40 minutes to carry out sanitation processes.
Shows and Activities:
—During shows and activities, physical distance between each guest will be implemented.
—Dressing room cleaning will take place before and after each show and shift.
Kids Club and Teens Club:
—Limited and maximum number of guests in facilities, as well as the length of stay is established to avoid conglomerations and crowding.
—Periodically and routinely clean all items and surfaces.
—Teens Club staff will wash hands after performing the disinfection process.
—Staff will use face masks and latex gloves at all times.
—Temperature will be taken before entering the facilities.
It is important to note that the rigorous standards and protocols are also implemented in our subsidiary companies like Groups and Conventions, Golf Courses, Pronatours and Marinas, among our Human Resources departments. Learn more here.
