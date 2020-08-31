Escape to a Private Villa in the Dominican Republic
Playa Hotels & Resorts is inviting travelers to seek tropical refuge in the Dominican Republic during these uncertain times. The Sanctuary Cap Cana resort has private luxury villas that are perfect for social distancing.
There is the option for either a one- or two-bedroom villa, and each one has a living room, spacious bathroom, private terrace and a homey atmosphere. Guests staying in these accommodations are also spoiled with either an ocean or lush garden view.
For a limited time, travelers booking a villa stay will receive exclusive VIP perks including:
—Preferred in-room service delivery
—High-speed WiFi
—Private round-trip airport transfers for up to six passengers
—Romantic dinner at the beach or in the villa
—Private romantic bubble bath with a champagne bottle for two
—24-hour concierge service
—Daily laundry service
—Golf clubs rental when booking at Punta Espada Golf Course
The offer is valid for travel through December 18, 2020, when booked by December 13, 2020, and there is a minimum five-night stay required.
Monarch Villas are $299 per person per night; Monarch Villa Oceanfront rooms are $365 per person per night; King and Queen Villas are $455 per person per night, and Royalty Villas are $879 per person per night. Bookings made under this sanctuary villa offer can be canceled at no charge up to 24 hours prior to the scheduled arrival date.
There are endless reasons to love Sanctuary Cap Cana. This adults-only, all-inclusive resort has five restaurants, six bars, five pools, daily activities, evening entertainment and so much more. The property is also included in Playa’s Work & Learn From Paradise program, giving people the option to take their home routine to the beach for an extended stay.
Contact your preferred travel advisor or visit sanctuarycapcana.com/villa-offer to learn more or book your stay.
