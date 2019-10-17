Exclusive Multigenerational Experiences at La Colección Resorts
October 17, 2019
In an era where multigenerational travel grows exponentially, travelers seek experiences that cater to all age groups and bring families closer together. La Colección Resorts, a collection of esteemed properties located in Mexico’s best destinations, provides the perfect vacation experiences targeted to all age groups whether they travel together or separately.
Through the different resort brands, the hotelier offers the best Mexico getaways with an exciting line-up of properties, activities and amenities designed to please every generation, making it the ultimate go-to destination for multigenerational travel.
Kids (0–12)
The youngest of travelers will find excitement at every corner at Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach Cancun, home to the Coral KidZ Club. The state-of-the-art facility features a Mayan themed outdoor sand and water-filled play zone, areas dedicated to imagination and learning where toddlers can choose their own path–city, park or jungle, a computer zone and more.
After a day of play, youngsters and parents can dine on the best Mexican cuisine at the resorts La Joya Restaurant, which features special dining experience The Table that incorporates interactive, digital gourmet dining in an eight-course meal celebrating Mexico’s rich history and ingredients. An added plus, the resort also offers babysitting services for kids 6-12 months starting at $10 per child.
Fiesta Americana Puerto Vallarta also provides the perfect place for a family vacation that kids will never forget. Thanks to the new camp-themed activities available at the resort’s Fiesta Kids Club, parents can enjoy some time to themselves while kids under the age of 12 share stories as they roast marshmallows and make smores, dress up as their favorite characters, or go on a treasure hunt around the resort all under the watchful eyes of the resorts professional staff.
Teens (13–19)
The Explorean Kohunlich offers exciting and adventurous excursions that are sure to satisfy all thrill-seeking teens. From exhilarating jeep rides, sunset kayaking tours, or a special rappel excursion through Mexico’s famed cenotes and sinkholes, the resort offers a more off-the-beaten-path getaway that invites teens to immerse in the natural and cultural surrounding.
Teens can also enjoy a similar adventurous experience when staying at Fiesta Americana Cozumel and The Explorean Cozumel.
At Fiesta Americana Condesa Cancun, teens can take full advantage of the resort’s Fiesta Teens Club featuring air hockey and mini soccer tables and a fully equipped TV station where guests can watch movies or play some of their favorite video games.
Teens can take a dip in the large beachfront pool, enjoy a refreshing smoothie from the poolside smoothie bar and finish off the day by paying a visit to the resorts Sweet Corner, where visitors can indulge in ice cream, crepes, churros and more that will satisfy every teen’s palate.
Young Adults (20–30)
The 30s are the new 20s, and young adults looking to celebrate life will find the ultimate lifestyle experience at Grand Fiesta Americana Puerto Vallarta, an adults-only all-inclusive resort boasting incredible views of the Sierra Madre and the Pacific Ocean.
Travelers will kick-back and relax by the infinity-style pool, indulge in one of the many onsite dining venues or take a 10-minute drive to the Puerto Vallarta’s Zona Romantica, filled with restaurants, shops and nightlife.
For a more intimate vacation experience, young adults can travel to Live Aqua Boutique Resort Playa del Carmen, an adults-only property located on the destination’s famous Quinta Avenida.
Guests can enjoy views of the coast from the resort’s rooftop area, complete with a sleek pool and a restaurant serving poolside snacks. In the evening, guests dine at the property’s Mural restaurant serving international cuisine followed by a walk on the Quinta Avenida and enjoy the buzzing nightlife and trendy shops.
Adults (30–64)
The company’s newest resort, Live Aqua Urban Resort San Miguel de Allende, provides the perfect escape to enjoy the best of both worlds: the rich cultural offering of the charming destination and the resort’s all-encompassing luxury lifestyle.
Adults can embark on a remarkable journey through San Miguel de Allende’s cotton-candy skies with the hot air balloon excursion, a voyage that begins conveniently on the hotel’s outdoor terrace, where up to four people take off on a 40-minute ride that boasts the best views of the colonial town.
After a day of exploring, adults can indulge in the property’s Zibu restaurant or Spice Market San Miguel de Allende, take a dip in the pool with views of the mountainous landscape, or experience a special cigar and tequila tasting at the Casa Dragones Cigar Bar, where the tequilas are produced by hand and crafted with the finest blue agave plants.
The recently renovated Live Aqua Beach Resort Cancun is an adults-only oasis and the ideal spot for adults seeking a tropical beach vacation with a sensorial experience. Adults can book a massage at the resorts Feel Sense spa, offering unique treatments like the 90-minute 10-step hydrotherapy ritual, or relax at one of the complimentary beach cabanas and take in the views of the Mexican-Caribbean ocean.
After a day of relaxation, adults can take on a culinary journey through Mexico at the new Inlaa’Kech Restaurant, an interactive concept that combines high-quality ingredients with harmonious tastes in each creation while working alongside the resort’s sommelier to create an exquisite pairing menu. The restaurant offers an 8-course or 12-course menu and can be reserved directly through the hotel’s concierge.
Seniors (65-plus)
For a more laidback vacation, seniors can stay at Grand Fiesta Americana Los Cabos, located on a stretch of private beach that offers the original Mexican vacation experience.
The resort’s unique Barefoot Experience at the resorts SOMMA Wine Spa offers a multi-faceted way to learn, relax and get to know viniculture that begins with a symbolic grape trampling followed by a foot massage by the spa’s staff right on the beach.
After the massage, the sommelier leads a wine tasting followed by a delicious dinner in the open air under the stars. The resort also has access to two nearby golf courses, perfect for a morning round while enjoying the views of the pacific.
Ideally situated in the heart of the Condesa district filled with a variety of restaurants, nightclubs and shopping centers buzzing with excitement, Fiesta Americana Acapulco Villas offers senior travelers easy access to this timeless destination’s legendary attractions. With three restaurants, two bars and two large pools that overlook the Acapulco Bay, senior travelers will find the utmost comfort at this iconic resort.
Whether it’s something fun for the younger travelers, an adrenaline-filled adventure for teens, an adults-only atmosphere for parents or an authentic Mexican vacation for grandparents, there’s something for every generation when traveling with La Colección Resorts.
SOURCE: La Colección Resorts press release.
