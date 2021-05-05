Expedia Teams With Joe Jonas to Lend Helping Hand to Travelers
To help travelers feel more comfortable hitting the road again, Expedia announced a new collaboration with singer Joe Jonas, who is offering a helping hand.
As part of the Travel Companions Report reveal, Expedia revealed Jonas’ right hand was copied using computer technology and turned into 250 exact replicas to symbolize the support and reassurance the company aims to bring to travelers.
Expedia knows booking the first trip since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic may come with feelings of hesitation and uncertainty, so the limited-edition Helping Hands were created using a 3D printer and stereolithography technology.
Each hand was individually painted with custom artwork, then numbered and signed by Jonas.
“I know that travel is better when I have a great companion to explore with – Expedia gets that too,” Jonas said. “I'm excited to team up with them to help people feel confident about traveling the world again, whenever they're ready, by lending a helping hand: one that supports travelers at every step of the way. Because let's face it – it matters who you travel with.”
According to Expedia’s Travel Companions Report, an estimated 80 percent of Americans feel stressed at the thought of booking international trips, while another 60 percent admitted to needing a helping hand when booking travel during the ongoing pandemic.
In terms of what is most important to potential travelers, 30 percent said understanding travel restrictions and guidelines, 29 percent said vaccination or testing protocols and 27 percent said the ability to check the policies of bookings.
