Experience a Variety of Mexican Traditions in One Place

When people say they want to travel to Mexico, it’s quite a broad statement. The country has an endless array of vibrant towns and cities filled with a range of history and cultures. Some travelers might want to explore the magic towns of Guanajuato, and others might want to discover the indigenous cultures of Oaxaca.
With so many charming destinations to choose from, it can be a challenge to pick just one place to visit. While traveling to all areas of Mexico and experiencing the variety of cultures and traditions isn’t feasible for everyone, one resort’s mission aims to compile them in one place.
Hotel Xcaret Arte, located in Playa del Carmen, allows travelers to discover many of the Mexican cultures through art and gastronomy.
According to Sakari Malinen, Director of Sales, Hoteles Xcaret, the company’s goal is to allow visitors to learn about all types of cultures and traditions conveniently in one place.
“Our owner’s philosophy has always been that he understands that not everybody can go to all the corners of the country and all the amazing villages, so he wants to bring the best of Mexico to one single place where you can see it all,” Malinen said.
Through the resort’s unique All-Fun Inclusive concept, visitors have access to unlimited food, beverages, entertainment, activities and much more throughout their stay.
Culture
No matter which direction guests look, they’ll learn, see or feel something in regards to the various Mexican cultures. Every single piece of artwork is handmade from somewhere in the country, from framed photos and lamps to wood carvings and intricate pillowcases. Visitors to Hotel Xcaret Arte can even try Temazcal at the Muluk Spa, a tradition the indigenous people of Mexico did for therapeutic and meditative purposes.
Art
You don’t have to be an artist to participate in all the art-focused activities the resort offers. Visitors can unleash their creativity through a variety of workshops including weaving, drawing, dancing, pottery and more. Out of the workshops come unique souvenirs guests get to take home with them.
Gastronomy
Hotel Xcaret Arte is an ideal spot for those interested in taking their taste buds on a journey during vacation. The property has several unique dining experiences, everything from poolside food trucks preparing fresh elote to relaxing eateries like Kibi-Kibi, serving classic dishes inspired by both Yucatan and Lebanon.
Guests not only get the pleasure of learning about Mexican culture, art and gastronomy, but they actually get to experience it firsthand.
“Grupo Xcaret’s philosophy is to spread our love for the Mexican culture,” Malinen recently shared. “With this hotel, we’ve done it by not only showcasing the culture and art but to make so that the clients become part of creating the art.”
To learn more about visiting this unique all-inclusive property, contact a travel advisor or visit www.hotelxcaretarte.com.
