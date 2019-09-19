Experiencing Eataly Las Vegas at Park MGM
September 19, 2019
Las Vegas is full of show-stopping eateries, but the one I keep going back to is Eataly at Park MGM.
It was mind-boggling to see a line out the door at the Starbucks located within Park MGM when only a few more feet would bring you to some of the most of amazing Italian pastries and handcrafted coffee creations at Caffee Lavazza.
It’s a place where dreams are made of for any foodie traveler.
Eataly is a sprawling mass of food counters, marketplace stops and restaurants. And during dinnertime, this area can get fairly busy, but trust me, the food is worth it. The two sit down restaurants here, La Pizza e La Pasta and Manzo, do allow for reservations though.
Comprised of two restaurants and fourteen counter or bar areas, it’s a fun place to hang out and try an array of freshly made Italian favorites.
I would highly encourage you to walk around the entire market before choosing one food stall and make sure to go with a group – it’s better to share and try what each booth has to offer. Tables are located throughout the area and after you place your order you’ll be given a buzzer to let you know when your food is ready. So grab a nice glass of wine, sit back, relax and be ready to enjoy some of the best food on The Strip.
At Eataly, your choices are seemingly endless. It's easy to get lost in the options as you wander around investigating the various delicious smells.
From freshly made plates of pasta, multiple dessert stations – including a gelato and Nutella bar – butchers making fully loaded sandwiches, charcuterie boards at every turn, you may find yourself wanting to come back here for every meal, especially considering all of it can be paired with a special Italian cocktail or regional wine.
Guests can also take special food classes as well as do a full market tour to learn all about the Eataly offerings. Additionally, you can book a private dinner with the chefs for a unique, one-of-a-kind culinary experience.
Eataly is conveniently located within Park MGM, which hosts its own mini-world where guests don’t even need to leave the premises to have a good time.
Check out concerts at the newly renovated Park Theatre, dance the night away to fresh DJs at the hotel’s nightclub On The Record, sip on a specialty cocktail at Juniper Cocktail Lounge (I recommend one of their infused drinks where the presentation is always a showstopper), or venture to the exclusive NoMad area – a hotel within a hotel located on the top floors of Park MGM – for an even more VIP experience.
For those wanting something other than Italian, Park MGM is also home to a noodle bar, steakhouse, traditional sports bar, Korean BBQ joint and a gourmet fried chicken bistro. NoMad has its own cocktail lounge, pool area and private restaurant.
Relax on a full stomach after a night of revelry in the spacious and comfortable hotel rooms. With 20 different room categories, there’s a rate to fit any traveler’s budget. And with the ease of walk-up check-in kiosks, you’ll be able to drop your stuff and explore the Sin City sooner.
Plus the hotel is just steps away from T-Mobile Arena – perfect for those visitors traveling for a show or to watch the Vegas Golden Knights. Filled with an array of family fun activities, just a short walk to the famous Bellagio fountains and with some of the easiest access to McCarran Airport, Park MGM offers the Las Vegas traveler a plethora of excitement.
Of course, we won't blame if you just come back to sample more food from Eataly.
