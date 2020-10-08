Extend Your Stay in Paradise With Palace Resorts
October 08, 2020
Palace Resorts is inviting guests to stay longer in paradise. Couples and families can work and study from the sand with affordable two-week rates.
The Work and Study From Paradise promotion allows couples and families to extend their stay as long as 30 days with rates for a two-week stay starting at $3,500.
Guests will find working or studying from Palace Resorts’ properties seamless, with access to complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the property and no cooking, cleaning or laundry to do.
Downtime is also a deal. Guests can enjoy 30 percent off land and sea adventures, spa services and rounds of golf in their free time.
Benefits of the promotion include free stays for kids and teens, a $350 laundry credit, early check-in and late checkout and free airport transfers.
New safety protocols will ensure guests remain healthy, including contactless check-in through the Palace Resorts app, digital menus, enhanced cleaning, stringent quality controls and strict social distancing policies.
To take advantage of the offer, book by October 31, 2020, for stays through December 21, 2020.
