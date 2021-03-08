Fairmont El San Juan Hotel Offers New Bleisure Package
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz March 08, 2021
The Fairmont El San Juan Hotel is now offering the new Bleisure in Style package, which blends business and leisure travel into a more affordable extended stay option.
Guests can choose from three different luxury villa options and receive a $200 hotel credit for a two-week stay or a $500 credit for a monthly stay, as well as free wellness lessons, free Wi-Fi, 30 percent-off BAR and an in-room business setup.
A stay in the Banyan Villas features verdant garden and pool views. They include one king-sized bed and a luxurious glass-ceiling shower.
Choose the Pool Villas and bask in the close proximity of the resort’s Well & Being spa pool. These rooms offer a king or two queen beds, a workstation and walk-in closets, perfect for a month-long stay.
The Ocean Villas offer the best ocean views combined with the roomiest rooms. Floor-to-ceiling windows, a sitting area and a whirlpool bath combine to offer guests a luxurious and private stay.
Guests who book villa rooms will have a private airport shuttle to the hotel, where they will have their own butler to help them check-in, bypassing the lobby.
