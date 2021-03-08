Last updated: 01:58 PM ET, Mon March 08 2021

Fairmont El San Juan Hotel Offers New Bleisure Package

Lacey Pfalz March 08, 2021

Fairmont El San Juan
Bleisure Guest at Fairmont El San Juan (photo via Fairmont El San Juan Hotel)

The Fairmont El San Juan Hotel is now offering the new Bleisure in Style package, which blends business and leisure travel into a more affordable extended stay option.

Guests can choose from three different luxury villa options and receive a $200 hotel credit for a two-week stay or a $500 credit for a monthly stay, as well as free wellness lessons, free Wi-Fi, 30 percent-off BAR and an in-room business setup.

A stay in the Banyan Villas features verdant garden and pool views. They include one king-sized bed and a luxurious glass-ceiling shower.

Choose the Pool Villas and bask in the close proximity of the resort’s Well & Being spa pool. These rooms offer a king or two queen beds, a workstation and walk-in closets, perfect for a month-long stay.

The Ocean Villas offer the best ocean views combined with the roomiest rooms. Floor-to-ceiling windows, a sitting area and a whirlpool bath combine to offer guests a luxurious and private stay.

Fairmont El San Juan
Ocean Villa King Room (photo via Fairmont El San Juan Hotel)

Guests who book villa rooms will have a private airport shuttle to the hotel, where they will have their own butler to help them check-in, bypassing the lobby.

For more information, please visit Fairmont.com.

