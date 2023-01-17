Falcon’s Resort by Meliá All Suites Punta Cana Officially Opens
Meliá Hotels International and global entertainment partner Falcon’s Beyond have announced the opening of Falcon’s Resort by Meliá | All Suites Punta Cana. The first resort to open under the new leisure and entertainment-based brand offers the Caribbean’s first "resortainment" hospitality experience.
“It is a sincere honor to welcome guests to the first Falcon’s Resort by Meliá property in beautiful Punta Cana,” said André Gerondeau, COO of Meliá Hotels International, in a statement. “Meliá has deep roots in the Dominican Republic – with our first property opening in Punta Cana over 30 years ago. The development of Falcon’s Resort by Meliá will add a new level of casual, sophisticated, and unexpected fun to the traditional vacation experience.”
The five-star all-inclusive resort on Bávaro Beach is a multi-phase transformation of two existing Meliá properties, Paradisus Grand Cana and Garden Suites by Meliá, comprising 622 rooms.
Designed for every type of traveler, suites range from 800 to 2,990 square feet with spacious living areas, furnished private balconies and terraces with garden or pool views. Standard suite guests will receive a one-use pass to Katmandu Park.
The Beyond Suite Experience includes a personalized Beyond Concierge, priority reservations for activities and restaurants, customized turn-down, a one-time dinner experience around the Beyond Pool and a multi-day pass to Katmandu Park.
Other amenities include nine different restaurant concepts providing a wide variety of global cuisine and the MAIA Signature Spa with a myriad of wellness treatments.
Falcon’s Beyond Destinations will feature three distinct guest experiences: the resort, a new theme park and a retail, dining, and entertainment district called Falcon’s Central. Katmandu Park is located just steps away from the property and now through March 15, 2023, resort guests will have exclusive access to select attractions before the park opens to the public.
Katmandu will transport guests through immersive storytelling experiences, including four marquee attractions and several proprietary never-before-seen ride technologies. Additional attractions include 36-holes of mini golf, an outdoor ropes course and a Katmandu-themed carousel.
“This new type of ‘resortainment’ experience will change the way we think about the traditional beach vacation,” said Scott Demerau, Executive Chairman of Falcon’s Beyond. “Falcon’s Resort by Meliá | All Suites Punta Cana and Katmandu Park | Punta Cana is redefining the tourism experience in the Dominican Republic. We are thrilled to partner with Meliá Hotels International to bring this entertainment destination to life.”
