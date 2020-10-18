Families Can Safely Reunite in a Resort Bubble This Holiday Season
Hotel & Resort Rich Thomaselli October 18, 2020
The bubble worked for the National Basketball Association, the Women’s National Basketball Association, the National Hockey League and, now, Major League Baseball.
Could a travel bubble work for you and your family during the holidays?
Club Wyndham thinks so.
The nation’s largest vacation ownership club is offering up a "Quar-nucopia Package" which allows families to get together in their own two-week resort bubble that concludes with a big, traditional Thanksgiving Day meal and celebration, according to Travel+Leisure.
So we won’t diminish the details – it can sound complicated, and it can be pricey for some. Here’s the scoop.
Families can head to one of three Club Wyndham resorts in Arkansas, Tennessee or Pennsylvania. All guests will be in the same resort but will isolate in their own two-bedroom, apartment-style suites with all the amenities for 15 days, including a kitchen. It also includes a $250 gift card that guests can use to stock up on the ingredients they’ll need to prepare their Thanksgiving dinner, delivered right to the suite, from soup to nuts.
But if you’re interested, you’re on the clock. Packages start at $2,100 per person for the 15-day package and must be booked by Nov. 6 so as to begin the quarantine process on Nov. 12. You can also book two extra days on the back end to make it a 17-day stay.
Club Wyndham’s WorldMark by Wyndham will also offer the package to families who stay in a one-bedroom suite at the WorldMark Pinetop in Arizona. Rates for a 15-day stay start at $2,590.
Will anyone go for it? Welp, there are travelers who pay their tour companies extra to rent out a private tour of The Vatican, so we’re going give this question a resounding yes.
