Give Thanks With Food, Fun and Family at Fairmont Mayakoba
Hotel & Resort Fairmont Mayakoba Patrick Clarke October 08, 2020
Thanksgiving is a holiday many prefer to celebrate at home with friends and family, and that's unlikely to change in 2020, a year that's been defined by uncertainty amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Nonetheless, the luxe Fairmont Mayakoba in Mexico's alluring Riviera Maya region is pulling out all of the stops to ensure guests come away with a memorable Thanksgiving experience this year, including mouthwatering family-style meals featuring all of the Turkey Day classics, live music, drink specials, NFL tailgates, one-of-a-kind beach experiences and even seasonal spa treatments for those seeking rejuvenation after a tumultuous year.
The AAA Five Diamond and Rainforest Certified resort located just outside of Playa del Carmen will offer a Tuscan Roasted Turkey Special—white and dark turkey accompanied by gravy, Fairmont stuffing, mashed potato or risotto Milanese, green bean casserole and cranberry sauce—at El Puerto restaurant as well as a family-style fried turkey dinner—fried turkey, roast beef, baked fish, seasonal roasted vegetables, oysters and giblet stuffing along with a pie flight tasting—at Brisas Coastal Grill & Bar on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26.
Meanwhile, the KI' Beach Bar & Korean BBQ will offer drink specials and unique cocktails to spice up the holiday. Guests can also take part in another Thanksgiving Day tradition, watching football, as Fairmont Mayakoba will host a Beach NFL Tailgate BBQ complete with beer and margarita specials.
For a more private Thanksgiving Day dinner, guests can opt for relaxed in-room dining, enjoying a turkey menu from El Puerto along with a mini pumpkin pie for four.
The flavor and fun will continue on Friday, November 27 with sandcastle experiences on the beach, family-style dinner with live music in the beachfront palapa and more live music at HIX – Bar, Lounge and Terrace.
Saturday, November 28 will be made even more special with fish tacos and kites on the beach, more drink specials at KI' and a Mexican party complete with authentic street specialties, arts, crafts, live music and tequila bar.
Guests can also look forward to Thanksgiving-inspired spa treatments throughout their stay at the Willow Stream Spa, including a nourishing natural body scrub featuring honey and corn, among other ingredients, and an invigorating immersive bath boasting the pleasant aromas of honey, cinnamon, chamomile and star anise. Other highlights include Vitamin C and aromatherapy facials and a wide range of wellness activities.
Contact your travel advisor or click here to learn more about Fairmont Mayakoba's Thanksgiving 2020 festivities.
For more information on Fairmont Mayakoba, Riviera Maya, Mexico
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS