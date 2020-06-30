First Margaritaville Island Reserve Resort Opens in Cancun on July 1
Set to open Wednesday, July 1, 2020, is Karisma Hotels & Resorts’ highly-anticipated new property, the Margaritaville Island Reserve Riviera Cancun. Situated on the stunning shores of Riviera Maya, it will become the brand’s first Mexican property, as well as the first to introduce customers to Margaritaville’s new laid-back, luxury ‘Island Reserve’ concept.
“We’re thrilled to introduce our unmatched atmosphere to travelers looking to escape to the coastline of Mexico for a no-worries vacation and are confident our first, new Margaritaville Island Reserve will become a preferred destination,” said John Cohlan, Margaritaville’s CEO. “We partnered with Karisma Hotels & Resorts to launch our first resort in Mexico because of the company’s outstanding reputation for creating and managing award-winning all-inclusive properties with exceptional food and beverage programs, and best-in-class guest service and cleanliness standards, among other amenities and offerings essential to the Margaritaville experience.”
The Island Reserve Inclusive concept blends the amenities typical of a world-class, all-inclusive resort with Margaritaville’s signature laid-back vibe. While maintaining a casual, carefree atmosphere, Island Reserve raises offerings to a new, premium standard for guests in search of exceptional quality within a fun, relaxed Caribbean setting. Guests at Island Reserve can expect to enjoy outstanding service, and top-quality drinks and dining while staying in a Margaritaville state of mind—perhaps, with a few unexpected twists toss into the mix.
Margaritaville Island Reserve Riviera Cancun will tout 148 guestrooms and suites with oceanfront and swim-up options. In a property-exclusive, first-of-its-kind Karisma offering, every accommodation includes a complimentary, customizable in-room bar. They can also stock their rooms with drinks and snacks from the Joe Merchant’s Coffee & Provisions onsite shop.
Four onsite restaurants and six specialty bars stand ready to provide a lively selection of food and beverages, all included, of course. Dining venues serve everything from homemade Italian and traditional Mexican favorites to Caribbean and International cuisines, or bold Latin-Asian fusion fare.
Activities are never in short supply, including beachside favorites such as snorkeling, stand-up paddleboarding, SCUBA diving and Aqua Fit sessions, or soccer or volleyball on the sand. Or, guests can participate in cooking and cocktail classes, dance lessons or yoga practice.
There’s also a daily schedule of live entertainment and interactions, including performances by musicians, beach parties, mariachi fiestas and a host of engaging tournaments.
The family-friendly resort even offers all-inclusive playtime opportunities for children at the Parakeets Kid’s Club, where supervised activities for kids ages four through twelve years take place daily. Young guests can make new friends while participating in such activities as cooking classes, piñata-making, crazy lab experiments, dancing, movie nights, pajama parties and more.
Through July 31, 2020, Margaritaville Island Reserve Riviera Cancun is offering a “License to Chill” special opening sale of up to 66-percent savings on standard prices, plus an additional $150 resort credit, a complimentary spa treatment and a free mixology class. Rates cover all accommodations, including taxes; an array of food, beverage and premium alcoholic drink options; a Joe Merchant’s In-Room Bar; 24-hour room service and Island Ambassador personal concierge service.
For more information, visit margaritavilleislandreserveresorts.com.
