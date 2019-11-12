Margaritaville Island Reserve by Karisma Riviera Cancún Opening March 2020
Karisma Hotels & Resorts, in partnership with Margaritaville Holdings, today announced the opening of reservations for Margaritaville Island Reserve by Karisma Riviera Cancún, the Margaritaville brand’s first all-inclusive resort experience, scheduled to debut in March 2020.
What’s more, stays that are booked by December 10, 2019, for stays from April 18 through June 30, 2020, are eligible for special introductory rates starting at $200 per person, per night, based on double occupancy, plus a $150 resort credit—a savings of up to 60 percent off.
Margaritaville Island Reserve by Karisma Riviera Cancún rises from the complete conversion of the former Azul Beach Resort Riviera Maya by Karisma, occupying a magnificent beachfront location along the stunning Mexican coastline in Riviera Maya.
Representing the first Margaritaville property in Mexico, the new resort embodies the casual-luxe aesthetic and laid-back, beachy vibe that the brand is famous for. World-class amenities, service, and top-tier food and beverage paired with its signature, laid-back atmosphere make this place the perfect fit for guests seeking exceptional quality without pretense.
With only 148 guestrooms and suites in nine styles of accommodations—including oceanfront and swim-up options offering direct access to pools—Margaritaville Island Reserve by Karisma Riviera Cancún offers a distinctly intimate and highly personalized vacation experience. Guests are sure to find their "happy place" at one of the resort’s four swimming pools, four onsite restaurants, six specialty bars, or the 8,000-square-foot St. Somewhere Spa, by Karisma.
Playing upon the colors of the sea, sand and sky, accommodations incorporate an upscale, coastal aesthetic, designed with distinctly Mexican touches and maritime-inspired furnishings that altogether produce a tropical, “No Worries” vibe; and come complete with such in-room, modern conveniences as Wi-Fi and smart TVs.
“We are thrilled to be opening the first Margaritaville Island Reserve by Karisma in Riviera Cancún, Mexico, an ideal destination for an unforgettably luxurious yet laid-back tropical vacation,” said Kelly Poling, CEO of Premier Worldwide Marketing, the exclusive representative of Karisma Hotels & Resorts. “Karisma Hotels & Resorts has a deep history in the Riviera Maya and we look forward to welcoming guests to experience its stunning natural beauty, rich culture, and warm people along with the world-class service, amenities, and carefree fun that define the Island Reserve Inclusive experience.”
For more information, visit www.MargaritavilleIslandReserveResorts.com.
