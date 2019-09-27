Florida Keys' First All-Inclusive Resort Prepares for Reopening
When it opened earlier this year, Bungalows Key Largo, triggered excitement throughout the travel industry.
Located on 12-acres just 63 miles south of Miami, the luxe property represented the first all-inclusive resort ever to set-up shop in the Florida Keys and travelers far and wide took notice.
But within months of welcoming its first guests, a fire broke out in the restaurant at the adults' resort, causing its indefinite closure.
Travelers have since been waiting eagerly for Bungalows Key Largo to come back online and it looks like the wait may soon be over.
Property representatives have confirmed that Bungalows Key Largo is slated to reopen on December 19 and that reservations are now being accepted for late December and beyond.
The goal of the re-opening is to completely replicate the original resort amenities. That means fully restoring the two-story Beach House under thatch roofing, which is home to the Living Room common area and two restaurants - Fish Tales and Bogie & Bacall’s, as well as Hemingway bar.
The expansive adults-only property, located within a lush botanical garden, also includes 135 private bungalows that were not impacted by the fire. Each bungalow features a bougainvillea-laden veranda and oversized, alfresco soaking tub and garden shower.
Additional highlights include two pools, two jacuzzi tubs, three piers and 4,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space.
There are also numerous beach cabanas along the shoreline of the Bungalows Key Largo property, which is flanked by the Intercoastal Waterway and Everglades National Park.
The drool-worthy Zen Garden Spa, which includes everything from a Himalayan salt room to a turquoise blue quartz-tiled eucalyptus steam room, is also ready to resume receiving guests.
A Bungalows Key Largo representative told TravelPulse there will be no changes or additions to the property or its programming as part of the reopening, as it had just been open a short time when the fire occurred.
However, the same representative noted that the property will be launching expansive water activities when it resumes business, as well as a boating program.
“Our fleet of seven boats will provide a highly personalized guest experience for exploring Key Largo’s most notable areas such as John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park, Dolphin Cove, Rodriguez Key and more,” said the representative.
And with the reopening taking place just before the winter holidays, Bungalows Key Largo also plans to offer a long list of related activities when guests return.
“Everything from interactive sip and paint classes and paddleboard yoga to Christmas carolers and nightly live entertainment,” said the representative.
Also, notable, the property’s opening will be accompanied by a line-up of new menu items, though the details of those items have not yet been revealed.
“Our spa and fitness will also be adapted to be on target with today’s evolving activities and programming including, Peloton equipment, daily morning yoga and an array of aquatic activities such as snorkeling, kayaking, and paddleboarding,” said the representative.
Ownership, added the property representative, has taken every care to ensure Bungalows Key Largo is restored to its original grandeur, down to every last detail.
