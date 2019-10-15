Forbes Travel Guide Reveals World's Best Hotel Bars for 2019
Hotel & Resort Patrick Clarke October 15, 2019
Forbes Travel Guide (FTG) has revealed its highly anticipated list of the world's best hotel bars for 2019.
This year's list recognizes 44 renowned bars and lounges at properties spanning as many as a dozen countries. The best of the best were determined using detailed data gathered by FTG’s undercover inspectors, who evaluated them on up to 900 standards for the guide's annual Star Ratings.
Every bar on the list earned its place by performing exceptionally well on standards related to the quality of its beverage program, presentation and luxurious service.
Notable criteria included but wasn't limited to creativity in the composition and presentation of drinks; offering noteworthy snacks that enhance the beverage menu and encourage guests to stick around; listening to and fulfilling guests' individual preferences and serving beverages at correct temperatures with a complete balance of flavor.
The United States leads the way, accounting for one-quarter (11) of 2019's honorees.
The top hotel bars domestically include Rowes Wharf Bar at Boston Harbor Hotel; MO Bar + Lounge at Mandarin Oriental, Miami; 33ºNorth at Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, California; Park Lounge at Park Hyatt Aviara Resort in Carlsbad, California; The Oak Room at The Lodge at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons, Georgia; The Club Bar at The Peninsula Beverly Hills; Z Bar at The Peninsula Chicago; Thirsty Camel at The Phoenician in Scottsdale; The Great Room at The Ranch at Rock Creek in Philipsburg, Montana; The St. Regis Bar & Wine Vault at The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort in Miami and Garden Room at Weekapaug Inn in Westerly, Rhode Island.
London is also well-represented with a total of six winners, including GONG at Shangri-La Hotel, At The Shard, London; Connaught Bar at The Connaught; The Bar at The Dorchester; Artesian at The Langham, London; American Bar at The Savoy and The Executive Lounge at Hotel 41.
In addition to the U.S. and U.K., stellar hotel bars in countries such as China, France, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Morocco, Portugal, Singapore, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates received coveted placement on FTG's verified list for 2019.
"We’ve seen hotel bars evolve enormously in our 60-plus years of operating Forbes Travel Guide, hence the focus of our fourth Verified List," said Filip Boyen, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide, in a statement. "Hotel bars are now destinations in their own right and have the ability to transform a hotel experience. We congratulate all of the bars on the list, which were vetted and verified based on the most rigorous standards. They not only scored highly but also provide the most luxurious experience for hotel and local guests alike."
Forbes Travel Guide's Complete Verified List for 2019's World's Best Hotel Bars:
The Villas at AYANA Resort, BALI—Martini Bar
Bulgari Resort Bali—Il Bar
Rosewood Beijing—Bistrot B Lounge and Bar
The Peninsula Beverly Hills—The Club Bar
Boston Harbor Hotel—Rowes Wharf Bar
Park Hyatt Aviara Resort—Park Lounge
The Peninsula Chicago—Z Bar
Monarch Beach Resort—33ºNorth
Burj Al Arab Jumeirah—Skyview Bar & Restaurant
Jumeirah Al Qasr—Koubba Bar
Jumeirah Mina A'Salam Bahri—Bar
Four Seasons Hotel Firenze—Atrium Bar
Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues Geneva Le—Bar des Bergues
The Alpina Gstaad—Alpina Lounge & Bar
Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong—M bar
The Ritz-Carlton, Kyoto—The Bar
Four Seasons Hotel Ritz Lisbon—Ritz Bar
The Dorchester—The Bar at The Dorchester
The Savoy—American Bar
Hotel 41—The Executive Lounge
The Connaught—Connaught Bar
The Langham, London—Artesian
Shangri-La Hotel, At The Shard, London—GONG
The Ritz-Carlton, Macau—The Ritz-Carlton Bar & Lounge
Encore Macau—Bar Cristal
The Peninsula Manila—The Bar
Four Seasons Resort Marrakech—Inara
Royal Mansour Marrakech—The Bar
Mandarin Oriental, Miami—MO Bar + Lounge
The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort—The St. Regis Bar & Wine Vault
Palazzo Parigi Hotel & Grand Spa Milano—Caffè Parigi
Mandarin Oriental, Milan—Mandarin Bar & Bistrot
The Fullerton Hotel Singapore—Post Bar
Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris—Le Bar
Le Bristol Paris—Le Bar du Bristol
Ritz Paris—Ritz Bar
Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel—Les Ambassadeurs
The Ranch at Rock Creek—Great Room
The Phoenician, A Luxury Collection Resort—Thirsty Camel
Carlton Hotel St. Moritz—Carlton Bar & Lobby with Terrace
The Lodge at Sea Island Golf Club—The Oak Room
Mandarin Oriental, Tokyo—Oriental Lounge
Aman Venice—The Bar
Weekapaug Inn—Garden Room
