Four Seasons Philadelphia Will Open Two Restaurants by Michelin-Starred Chef Jean-Georges
Hotel & Resort Mackenzie Cullen July 24, 2019
Culinary superstar Jean-Georges Vongerichten adds to his 39 international restaurants and is set to be Philadelphia’s first Michelin-starred chef, when Jean-Georges Philadelphia and JG SkyHigh open atop Philadelphia’s tallest tower on August 12. In an interview with TravelPulse, the famous chef shares the reasons for his partnership with the Four Seasons, his choice of location, the menu and much more.
In partnership with Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center, the breathtaking establishments will take up residence on the 59th and 60th floor of the new hotel.
“The Four Seasons Hotel was chosen to be part of the building, so it’s exciting to be working with the Four Seasons. They’re really the top of the hotel business,” said Chef Jean-Georges, who has been working with the Four Seasons in the Bahamas for the past five years. “We know the group very well, and they’re all about quality and beautiful settings so to be associated with them and the Comcast building is really wonderful.”
The restaurants feature 40-foot high glass walls for an atrium-like feel with unobstructed panoramic views of the city. “This is a very special space here,” said Chef Jean-Georges. “We have the best view of Philly.” The chef even played a part in the architectural design of the restaurant himself, along with the hotel’s chief architect Lord Norman Foster.
“We had to work on every detail of the restaurant and the building. Every detail from the spoons, forks, chinaware, kitchen equipment and everything else. Now we’re working on finalizing the menu. It’s an exciting process.”
The fine-dining restaurant, Jean-Georges Philadelphia, will change the culinary fabric of the city; 80% of the menu uses ingredients from local farmers. “It’s very important for the planet and our wellbeing to focus on eating more vegetables,” said Chef Jean- Georges. “But flavorful vegetables, organic, from the local farmers.”
JG SkyHigh, anticipated to be Philadelphia’s premier cocktail location, will be a more casual lounge-style restaurant and bar, located on the top floor of the 60-story hotel.
In addition to Jean-Georges’ two restaurants, guests are also welcomed to enjoy both the café and street-style fish restaurant owned by James Beard Award-winner Chef Greg Vernick. On the 57th floor below, guests can find the hotel’s spa sanctuary, complete with an infinity pool and fitness center.
