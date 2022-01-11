Four Seasons Resort Nevis Offers Alexander Hamilton Package
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz January 11, 2022
The Four Seasons Resort Nevis is celebrating locally born American founding father Alexander Hamilton’s 267th birthday today, January 11, by giving guests a new historically minded Alexander Hamilton resort package.
The package begins at $12,000 per night and includes a $1,000 per room resort credit for dining, spa activities and more, as well as a private rum pairing dinner, movie night and dinner under the stars, exclusive portrait-painting session and more. Guests will stay in the Alexander Suite, a luxurious 1,761 square foot suite featuring an airy atmosphere and plenty of outdoor spaces and gorgeous views.
Guests can enjoy a historical island tour around Nevis, the birthplace of Alexander Hamilton. Historic landmarks include Hamilton’s birthplace, the Hamilton House.
"Nevis might be a little unknown island at the edge of the Caribbean, but it's filled with so much history," says Yvette Thomas-Henry, Regional Vice President and General Manager. "Not much has changed with Charlestown since those times, so you can really feel the legacy of what once was when Hamilton was living on the island."
