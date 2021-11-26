Last updated: 03:30 PM ET, Fri November 26 2021

gallery icon Take a Tour of The Bahamas’ All-Inclusive Riu Palace Paradise Island

Hotel & Resort RIU Hotels & Resorts Codie Liermann November 26, 2021

Riu Palace Paradise Island room view
Riu Palace Paradise Island room view. (photo by Codie Liermann)

Riu Palace Paradise Island

Located on Paradise Island just off the coast of the island of New Providence in the Bahamas, Riu Palace Paradise Island sits on an impressive stretch of white sand beach. The 379-room all-inclusive, adults-only hotel is only about 10 miles from the Lynden Pindling International Airport, making it a breeze to get to.

Codie Liermann, TravelPulse

