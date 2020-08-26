Google, Volara Team Up for Contactless Hotel Options
Hotel & Resort Donald Wood August 26, 2020
Volara announced a new partnership that will enable hotels across the world to deploy the best of Google, including contactless guest engagement and touchless room control solutions.
Operating through Google Nest Hub, guests may ask the popular voice assistant to make calls, play music, watch shows, request amenities, book services, increase the room temperature, adjust the lights, set alarms and more without ever lifting a finger.
Using the latest safety protocols, the new solution from Google and Volara will help connect guests to their hotels, with the ability to access a range of entertainment, information, recommendations and services just by speaking in their room.
“We are thrilled to partner with Google to bring this powerful consumer hardware to hotels,” Volara CEO David Berger said. “With Google and Volara, hoteliers can reinvent their guests' experiences while actually reducing costs.”
“The contactless guest engagement and touchless room controls solution replaces the bedside clock, printed guest directory, and Bluetooth speaker,” Berger continued. “Soon, I expect our solution to displace the telephone and linear television. This popular and easy-to-use voice assistant will give today's trepidatious travelers the confidence they need to truly enjoy their stay experiences knowing their every request can be met just by speaking in their rooms.”
Viceroy Hotels & Resorts CEO Bill Walshe said his properties have implemented the voice-activated technology, which provides contactless hospitality to ensure guests and staff are safe and comfortable during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
The Gale South Beach General Manager Kevin Waldstein said the partnership would allow guests to talk to staff remotely via the voice assistant without having to pick up the in-room phone or walk down to the front desk.
