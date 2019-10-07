Grand Hyatt at San Francisco International Airport Now Open
San Francisco International Airport has long been a gateway for air travelers between North America and the Pacific Rim, and today those travelers have another hotel option—this time within the terminal itself.
The Grand Hyatt at SFO, which is connected directly to the terminals and has its own dedicated AirTran station, is open today for guest arrivals. Guests have a choice of 351 guestrooms and 22 suites on the property which sits on 4.2 acres immediately overlooking the apron of the south pier of the international terminal.
“We are thrilled to open the doors to Grand Hyatt at SFO and welcome our international guests, SFO visitors and local friends,” said Henning Nopper, general manager, Grand Hyatt at SFO. “The completion of this hotel, an iconic addition to our Grand Hyatt brand, is a culmination of many years of hard work and planning by Hyatt, San Francisco International Airport, the great City and County of San Francisco, San Francisco Arts Commission, and many more supporters.”
Guests arriving at the hotel will note the inclusion of art throughout the facility, both in the design of the building and the in-house art collection, which was curated exclusively for the hotel by the San Francisco Arts Commission.
The glass structure also makes full use of natural light—an important antidote for jetlag—throughout the hotel's public and guestroom spaces.
Guest rooms have soundproofed floor-to-ceiling windows—a vital requirement for a hotel situated virtually on top of the bustling ramp activity below.
Consistent with Grand Hyatt standards, rooms have Hyatt Luxury Pillowtop Grand beds, flat-screen televisions, and spacious baths with large-format bath amenities designed to limit the need for single-use plastics. Guests who don't enjoy views of the surrounding mountains will have front row seating for intercontinental aircraft movements.
Guests wishing to take brief respite during the day without an overnight stay can take advantage of day-use rates starting at $125 for a six-hour stay between the hours of 8:00 am and 8:00 pm. In addition to guest room spaces, they'll also have access to the 24-hour fitness center, which also takes full advantage of natural light during the day.
The lobby is inspired by a California Eucalyptus grove as a contrast to the manufactured spaces of airport terminals and aircraft, but the aviation references are not lost here. As an homage to the aviation heritage of the region, the marble reception desks are constructed in the shape of pilot wings. The Bay Area has long been a U.S. gateway to the Pacific Rim throughout the eras dominated by different transport mediums, from sail to steam to flying boat to jet.
Quail & Crane is the hotel's three-meal full-service restaurant with an open kitchen and plenty of spaces designed for communal dining. As can be expected, the menu is crafted to showcase the bounty of Northern California produce growers with the far east culinary traditions that have enjoyed a long association with the city of San Francisco.
As part of a growing trend at Hyatt (at both airport and city center locations) there's also Twin Crafts Market & Bar: a 24-hour on-the-go lounge, which turns out cocktails from 10:00 AM through midnight alongside burgers, oysters on the half shell and salads. Throughout the rest of the day, there are coffees, breakfast and on-the-go items available for pickup or delivery via in-room dining.
Perhaps conscious of its airport location, and consistent with San Francisco International Airport's goal to be the world's first Zero Net Energy (ZNE) airport campus by 2011, the hotel is 26% more energy efficient than a baseline hotel and expects to achieve LEED Gold certification by early 2020. The hotel generates 133,00 kWh of energy annual through the photovoltaic panels mounted on the roof. The hotel was also constructed with regionally-sourced and recycled building materials where possible; close attention is also paid to conserving water use through efficient water flow controls.
World of Hyatt members can earn 500 bonus points for qualifying nights at Grand Hyatt at SFO through December 31 as an introductory bonus for being among the first guests.
