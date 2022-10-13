Grand Palladium Jamaica Adding Plunge Pool Suites
Grand Palladium Jamaica Resort & Spa will add 48 oceanfront Private Plunge Pool Suite accommodations to the resort’s room inventory as part of a property refurbishment scheduled to conclude by the end of 2022, said Palladium Hotel Group officials.
Eight beachfront Master Suites will highlight the new accommodations. Each will feature larger pools, a pergola, and a balcony and patio area overlooking the Caribbean Ocean.
The resort’s updating will also include a lobby enhancement, while the resort’s Mobay Show Cooking Restaurant and Infinity Bar will each undergo refurbishment.
“We look forward to having our guests soak up the luxury and discover the flavors and energy of Jamaica,” said Pilar Arizmendi-Stewart, Palladium Hotel Group’s vice president of sales and marketing for the Americas.
Grand Palladium Jamaica Resort & Spa’s daily activities highlight Jamaica’s local culture, with activities including cooking classes conducted by local chefs. The Xaymaica Restaurant and Jerk Hut feature authentic Jamaican fare.
The property’s Zentropia Palladium Spa & Wellness features multiple hydrotherapy areas including jacuzzis, pools, sauna, and steam baths. The resort’s Weddings by Palladium provides full destination wedding services.
Under Palladium Hotel Group’s fall savings promotion, guests who book stays at TRS Hotels and Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts properties in Jamaica, the Dominican Republic and Mexico through mid-November receive 45 to 50 percent off published rates plus a $1,500 resort credit.
Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts guests also receive a free stay for one child. The promotion applies to bookings made through Nov. 11, 2022 for travel through Jan. 1, 2024.
