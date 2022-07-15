Palladium Hotel Group Reaffirms Commitment to Sustainability Efforts
Spanish-owned Palladium Hotel Group reaffirmed its commitment to achieving its sustainability goals and released some details of its structured approach, which will focus specifically on three fundamental areas: the environment, the circular economy and the social sphere.
With 41 hotels in six countries around the world, the hotel group has announced new advancements to be implemented in all of its hotels, including reliance on renewable energies, plastics reduction and supporting local producers.
Renewable Energy
In terms of energy management, Palladium Group is intensifying its efforts to use renewable resources and thereby reduce its environmental impact. In its native Spain, 100 percent of all its properties’ energy consumption comes from renewable sources, either via guarantees of origin or capture through solar panels.
In Ibiza, the group’s properties in Playa d'en Bossa (Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel Ibiza, Grand Palladium Palace Ibiza Resort & Spa, and Grand Palladium White Island Resort & Spa) have installed a combined total of 1.327 photovoltaic panels this season. It’s estimated that this solar-panel technology infrastructure will reduce CO2 emissions by about 410 pounds annually. At its resorts in the Caribbean—Jamaica and the Dominican Republic—the company has installed a total of 11.088 photovoltaic panels.
Palladium Group also intends to expand its solar-panel installations over the coming years, and supplement them with other sustainable energy sources—including natural gas, geothermal energy and thermal recovery systems. When all these measures are combined, 20 percent of its global portfolio’s energy consumption will have a guaranteed renewable origin, though Palladium hopes to raise that figure to 50 percent this year.
Circular Economy
Reflecting its respect for the environment and the communities in which it operates, Palladium Hotel Group is developing initiatives under a circular economy model based on three crucial pillars: recovery, recycling and reuse of waste.
The hotel group strictly controls waste management and aims to reduce the use of single-use plastics at its hotels throughout both Europe and the Americas. It is also focusing on digitization efforts within the company, for the dual purpose of reducing the use of paper and other media materials, and improving the customer experience.
Local Sourcing
Locally sourced products are an essential part of each Palladium Group property’s operations, and each hotel relies on local suppliers within the destination. The hotels’ gastronomic offerings incorporate ingredients sourced from the surrounding communities, a step that not only helps to minimize CO2 emissions but also supports the livelihoods of local producers and celebrates each respective region’s rich culinary heritage.
