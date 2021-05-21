Guatemala Luxury Resort Villa Bokéh Set for June Debut
Hotel & Resort Brian Major May 21, 2021
Villa Bokéh, a seven-room deluxe hacienda resort in historic Antigua, Guatemala, will open June 10 as the country’s second Relais & Chateaux property. The Grupo Alta property debuts as a sister resort to luxury boutique property Casa Palopó, located in Guatemala’s Lake Atitlan district.
Villa Bokéh will offer guests sophisticated, storied architecture and Guatemalan colonial design combined with modern details. Common areas and guest rooms will feature furnishings and accessories highlighting traditional Guatemalan textile craftwork curated by textile expert, collector and independent retailer Violeta Gutierrez Caxaj.
Suites feature private balconies, enclosed gardens with fire pits and views of the volcanoes that encircle Antigua. Rooms feature custom, locally sourced artwork including oversized black and white portrait photographs, plus sculptures and paintings.
An onsite restaurant will offer upscale cuisine, with the kitchen serving guests snacks and fresh juices throughout the day. Lunch and dinner menus are designed by Alvaro Perera, Grupo Alta’s executive chef. The property features a lagoon, hidden gardens and plazas with secluded spots to view the Guatemalan highlands and the Volcán de Agua.
Villa Bokéh and Lake Atitlan’s Casa Palopó are within a three and one-half hour drive of one another; visitors can also travel between the properties via a 20-minute scenic helicopter ride over Guatemala’s mountains, which can be booked through the hotel.
In addition, Villa Bokéh will implement an initiative – implemented earlier at Casa Palopó – to return 10 percent of guests’ nightly rate in the form of vouchers to shop at local artisan shops. The program is designed to directly benefit Antigua community members hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
