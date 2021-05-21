Last updated: 03:16 PM ET, Fri May 21 2021

Guatemala Luxury Resort Villa Bokéh Set for June Debut

Hotel & Resort Brian Major May 21, 2021

Villa Bokéh in Antigua, Guatemala
Villa Bokéh will debut in Antigua, Guatemala this summer. (photo courtesy of Groupo Alta)

Villa Bokéh, a seven-room deluxe hacienda resort in historic Antigua, Guatemala, will open June 10 as the country’s second Relais & Chateaux property. The Grupo Alta property debuts as a sister resort to luxury boutique property Casa Palopó, located in Guatemala’s Lake Atitlan district.

Villa Bokéh will offer guests sophisticated, storied architecture and Guatemalan colonial design combined with modern details. Common areas and guest rooms will feature furnishings and accessories highlighting traditional Guatemalan textile craftwork curated by textile expert, collector and independent retailer Violeta Gutierrez Caxaj.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
Beach in San Diego, California

USTOA Hosts First Mid-Year Marketplace, Announces Return of In...

American Airlines Boeing 777-200ER

American Airlines Launching New Five Star Essentials Service

Experience the AmaMagna this Summer with the Family

AmaWaterways To Resume River Cruising in Europe in July

Surfers off of Capbreton, France near Hossegor

European Union Approves COVID-19 Certificates for Travel...

Suites feature private balconies, enclosed gardens with fire pits and views of the volcanoes that encircle Antigua. Rooms feature custom, locally sourced artwork including oversized black and white portrait photographs, plus sculptures and paintings.

An onsite restaurant will offer upscale cuisine, with the kitchen serving guests snacks and fresh juices throughout the day. Lunch and dinner menus are designed by Alvaro Perera, Grupo Alta’s executive chef. The property features a lagoon, hidden gardens and plazas with secluded spots to view the Guatemalan highlands and the Volcán de Agua.

Villa Bokéh and Lake Atitlan’s Casa Palopó are within a three and one-half hour drive of one another; visitors can also travel between the properties via a 20-minute scenic helicopter ride over Guatemala’s mountains, which can be booked through the hotel.

In addition, Villa Bokéh will implement an initiative – implemented earlier at Casa Palopó – to return 10 percent of guests’ nightly rate in the form of vouchers to shop at local artisan shops. The program is designed to directly benefit Antigua community members hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information on Guatemala

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Brian Major

Brian Major
Belmond Hotel Caruso on the Amalfi Coast

Belmond Introduces New Experiences at European Properties

How Hawaii Hotels Performed in April 2021

Marriott Announces Opening of First AC Hotels Brand in Hawaii

Disneyland Hotel Reopening July 2

Dubai Tourism Mandates Hotels Commit To Sustainability

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS