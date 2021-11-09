Last updated: 02:22 PM ET, Tue November 09 2021

Hard Rock Hotel New York Begins Accepting Reservations

Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey November 09, 2021

Hard Rock Hotel New York's second floor lobby
Hard Rock Hotel New York's second floor lobby. (photo via Hard Rock International)

Hard Rock Hotel’s Hard Rock Hotel New York is now accepting reservations in anticipation of its April 2022 debut.

“This is a monumental moment for Hard Rock International and a true milestone in our journey to elevate our lifestyle hotels portfolio,” said Dale Hipsh, Hard Rock International’s senior vice president of hotels for Hard Rock International.

“New York City is the culture capital of the world and as a brand, we have been eagerly anticipating the right opportunity to bring our entertainment-infused hospitality experience to this market.

The newbuild property, which is situated at 159 West 48th St. and will serve as the brand’s new flagship, is in close proximity to Broadway, Rockefeller Center and Radio City Music Hall.

It is being designed to pay homage to Music Row.

Hard Rock Hotel New York will feature 446 guestrooms and specialty suites, including the floor-to-ceiling bi-level glass-enclosed penthouse Rock Star Suite on the 34th floor.

Just some of the music memorabilia will include a leather motorcycle jacket owned and worn by Joey Ramone, silver patent leather boots worn by Lady Gaga, handwritten John Lennon lyrics paying homage to New York and a Fat Tuesday sign promoting the Les Paul Trio’s Monday Night Performances.

The rooftop bar
The rooftop bar. (photo via Hard Rock International)

Culinary options will include the RT60 Rooftop bar and lounge on the 33rd floor; the upscale NYY Steak; and Sessions, which will feature seasonal cuisine with a New York music-inspired backdrop.

The Venue on Music Row flexible meetings space will accommodate up to 400 guests.

Introductory rates start at $395 per night.

Claudette Covey
