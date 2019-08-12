Last updated: 02:43 PM ET, Mon August 12 2019

Hard Rock Madrid to Open in 2020

The Puerta del Sol square is the main public square in the city of Madrid, Spain. In the middle of the square is located the office of the President of the Community of Madrid. (photo via LucVi / iStock / Getty Images Plus)
Hard Rock International has announced that the Hard Rock Hotel Madrid will open in 2020, according to a report in Hosteltur.

The 159-room hotel will be conveniently located in the heart of the city, across from the Reina Sofia National Art Center Museum and next to the Atocha railway station and will offer panoramic views of the city from a rooftop bar and feature an urban garden with an outdoor pool.

Hard Rock International also recently announced that Antonio álvarez will join the property as general manager.

He comes to Hard Rock Hotel Madrid from GTI Corp in Monaco and has previously worked as general manager of Grand Hyatt Tokyo, Park Hyatt Buenos Aires and Park Hyatt Mendoza after spending nine years with Ritz-Carlton overseeing food and beverage.

“With nearly thirty years of experience in the hotel sector and twenty-five occupying leadership positions in the luxury segment, Antonio is the ideal candidate to take charge of the opening of the Hard Rock Hotel Madrid. His extensive knowledge and extensive experience in hotels, as well as asset management, lay the foundations for a performance that will make a difference,” said Dale Hipsh, senior vice president Hard Rock International.

Hard Rock International already operates two properties in Spain, in Tenerife and Ibiza. Plans are to open in Barcelona in 2022.

