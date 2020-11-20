Hawaii Hotels Offering Free Nights for Volunteers
Hawaii is inviting travelers to take a trip that gives back to receive complimentary extra nights at select hotels.
The Malama (care for) Hawaii program comes on the heels of the destination's reopening last month. Hawaii's pre-travel testing program currently allows visitors to bypass 14-day quarantine with proof of a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours of travel.
"In an effort to inspire mindful travel, industry partners and volunteer organizations across the state have come together with an initiative that encourages visitors to leave Hawaii better than when they arrived," the Hawaii Tourism Authority states. "Volunteer projects range from reforestation and tree planting to self-directed beach cleanups, ocean reef preservation, and creating Hawaiian quilts for our Kupuna (elders). By making a positive impact, you’ll have a more enriching travel experience and can even enjoy a free extra night from participating hotels."
The list of participating hotels includes some notable properties such as the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea; The Ritz-Carlton Residences at Waikiki Beach; the Fairmont Orchid, Hawaii; Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach and the Sheraton Kauai Resort, among others.
Alaska Airlines is also among the participating partners and has promised to plant one tree for every flight it operates to the Hawaiian Islands from now through the end of the year.
"Now through the end of 2020, Alaska will plant nearly 900 trees, in partnership with the Hawaiian Legacy Reforestation Initiative," the carrier stated in a blog post this week. "We invite our guests to join us in support of Malama Hawaii by sponsoring their very own Alaska Airlines Legacy Tree or participating in another volunteer activity during their visit."
Visit gohawaii.com/malama for more information and a complete list of participating partners.
