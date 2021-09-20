Help Your Clients Tie the Knot With RIU’s Reimagined Wedding Program
Wedding couples are not all the same – some desire a small intimate gathering, and others prefer to celebrate their love in style with a large epic event. One thing your wedding couples all agree on, though, is that their wedding day is special and should be treated as such.
When your destination wedding clients walk in your agency doors or call you on the phone with unmatched excitement in their voices and lovestruck looks on their faces, the last thing you want to do is not be prepared with an ideal option to offer them for their dream wedding celebration.
Whether it’s big, small, extravagant or simple, RIU Hotels & Resorts has travel advisors covered with its newly redesigned Wedding Collections by RIU program.
RIU is no stranger to the wedding scene. The wedding specialists at the resorts scattered throughout Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America have witnessed these special moments time and time again, and the company understands the importance brides and grooms put on their ceremonies.
With the goal of continuing to create these “happily ever after” memories with your clients, RIU has recently enhanced its wedding collections to better accommodate the various brides and grooms in search of celebrating their special day in paradise.
When browsing the brochure, it won’t take long for agents to realize RIU has a collection for any type of client.
Like the best things in life, the lead-in option is free. The Free Collection has everything couples need for an intimate gathering with a hint of mint-colored features to set the scene when celebrating with a few family members or friends. The Classic Collection allows the couple to bring along a few more of their most important people to be present for the big day.
To step it up a notch and treat attendees to a private dinner reception after the ceremony, wedding couples can opt for the Royal Collection. Light pink details add to the already serene oceanfront setting. One more notch brings your clients to the Caprice Collection. Lavender shades complement the tropical blue setting, and wedding parties enjoy the ceremony, a private dinner and a private cocktail experience.
Some brides and grooms have been waiting more than a year and a half to tie the knot, and this long-awaited celebration calls for the best of the best. Those looking to go all out and have every wish granted can opt for the Indulgence Collection. This package offers a complete wedding experience – a six-hour event that includes a private cocktail party after the ceremony followed by four hours of a reception.
For a limited time, RIU is offering a discount of 10 percent off the collection of choice for your clients and a 15 percent commission for you when booking Royal, Caprice and Indulgence Collections.
Book through www.weddingsbyriu.com or send an email to weddings@riu.com for more details, terms and conditions.
