Hilton Expands Presence in Central America with Signing of Premier Property in El Salvador
Hotel & Resort March 11, 2020
WHY IT RATES: Hilton San Salvador is a 198-room hotel that, upon opening in July 2020, will be the largest hotel conference center in the country. – Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate
Hilton today announced the signing of an agreement to debut a Hilton Hotels & Resorts hotel in El Salvador. The 198-room Hilton San Salvador is scheduled to open in July 2020, representing a new country for Hilton’s growing portfolio of 160 hotels and resorts welcoming guests across the Caribbean and Latin America. Officially forming part of the World Trade Center Complex, Hilton San Salvador is owned and developed by Grupo Agrisal, and will welcome guests to the country’s capital, known for its black-sand beaches, surfing and vibrant nightlife.
“Welcoming more than two million visitors last year1, San Salvador has seen steady growth in visitor arrivals, making Hilton San Salvador a welcome addition to our growing portfolio,” said Mario Carbone, managing director, development, Mexico and Central America, Hilton. “With the opening of this hotel, we add a new country to Hilton’s global presence, and look forward to welcoming travelers with our premier hospitality and exceptional services in El Salvador.”
Nestled in the prestigious Colonia Escalon neighborhood which offers one of the best San Salvador Volcano views, the existing property will start a renovation project led by Gensler Costa Rica, before reopening as the 198-room Hilton San Salvador. With more than 30,000 square-feet of meeting and event space, the hotel boasts the country’s biggest conference center within a hotel featuring 27 meeting rooms, two ballrooms, two boardrooms and 16 flexible meeting rooms. Hotel guests will enjoy an array of recreational and dining options including an outdoor pool and fitness center, as well as onsite signature dining, bar and Specialty Coffee Shop.
With direct flights from several cities in the U.S., including Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles and Atlanta, El Salvador is gaining popularity and encouraging tourism with expansive shopping malls, boutiques and upscale dining in top urban areas across San Salvador. Described as a hidden gem of Central America, San Salvador is surrounded by green-tipped volcanoes and centrally located to all of El Salvador’s picturesque attractions including coffee plantations, beaches and National Parks. Being the country’s leading financial, commercial and industrial center, San Salvador is also the Central America hub for several airlines.
Hilton currently has a portfolio of 160 hotels and resorts open to welcome travelers in 25 countries across the Caribbean and Latin America. The company continues to pursue additional growth opportunities and currently has a robust development pipeline of 100 hotels throughout the region. In 2020, Hilton has opened three new hotels in the Caribbean and Latin America – including the debut of the first Canopy by Hilton in in the region in Cancun, Mexico; Hilton Garden Inn Neuquén, Argentina; and DoubleTree by Hilton Bogota Salitre AR, Colombia.
Hilton San Salvador will form part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 18 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else and free standard WiFi. Members also enjoy popular digital tools available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app.
SOURCE: Hilton press release.
