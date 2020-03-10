Hilton Garden Inn Expands Global Reach in 2019
March 10, 2020
Hilton Garden Inn experienced a stellar year in 2019. Not only did the upscale hotel brand introduce 48 new properties, but it also debuted in nine new countries.
Of these nine new locations, Hilton Garden Inn was the first of any Hilton brand to open in Botswana, Latvia, Lithuania, Eswatini and Uganda. Some of these new lodgings include:
Hilton Garden Inn Kampala Kira Road, the Hilton’s first hotel in Uganda. Guests can travel off the premises to explore the Uganda Museum, the Acacia Shopping Mall, Uganda Golf Club and Independence Park.
Hilton Garden Inn Mbabane, the Hilton’s first hotel in Kingdom of Eswatini. This hotel inhabits Eswatini’s iconic building, the “Ship Out of the Ocean,” which sports an ultramodern design.
Hilton Garden Inn Zagreb – Radnicka, the Hilton’s first property in Croatia. Located in the center of one of the country’s main cultural hubs, the hotel is within walking distance of the Croatian National Theatre, the Botanical Gardens and the Art Pavilion.
Hilton Garden Inn Riga Old Town, the Hilton’s first property in Latvia. The hotel is located only minutes away from the grand building of the Riga Cathedral and House of the Blackheads.
Hilton Garden Inn also saw steady expansion in the U.S., as more than half of the brand’s new 2019 properties opened in the states.
The brand also expanded its on-property Garden Grille & Bar concept, in which a full-service restaurant and bar serve cooked-to-order dishes, sharable small plates, handcrafted cocktails and craft beers. There are now almost 600 Garden Grille & Bar locations across the country. The brand has also partnered with actress Judy Greer to create a new specialty cocktail, Judy’s Garden Gin, which can be found on all Garden Grille & Bar menus.
As for 2020, Hilton Garden Inn continues to grow with anticipated opening all over the world. Some of these new upcoming hotels include Hilton Garden Inn Faroe Islands, Hilton Garden Inn Suva, Hilton Garden Inn Albany, Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao, Hilton Garden Inn Fremont in California and Hilton Garden Inn Camden Waterfront.
