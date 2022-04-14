Hilton Grand Vacations Launches New Membership Perks For 30th Anniversary
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz April 14, 2022
As Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) celebrates its thirtieth anniversary this year, it also launches new membership benefits and offerings, including HGV Max and HGV Ultimate Access.
HGV Max provides members with benefits including the ability to spend time in more properties and destinations than before, along with invitation-only events and discounts across Hilton’s 6,800 hotels and resorts.
HGV Ultimate Access offers private concerts with performers like Lee Brice, Boyz II Men, Carly Pearce and more. Other Ultimate Access events include chef dinners and meet-and-greets with celebrities. Hilton has a stunning 4,000+ events planned at Hilton Grand Vacations properties.
HGV Max members will also be able to access Hilton Grand Vacations’ expanded upper upscale and luxury offerings later this year through HGV’s acquisition of Diamond Resorts. Diamond Resorts’ leisure resorts will become the new Hilton Vacation Club brand; some of the first properties to become available under the brand include resorts in Scottsdale, Sedona, Williamsburg and Orlando.
“As we celebrate our 30th anniversary and this exciting next chapter, we’re thrilled to launch our new membership program, HGV Max, which offers enhanced and elevated benefits to members,” said Mark Wang, president and CEO of Hilton Grand Vacations. “In addition, HGV Ultimate Access is reimagining the future of travel with exclusive access to exciting shows, beloved entertainers and experiential offerings.”
In addition to these, HGV is also giving back to thirty philanthropic initiatives targeting key issues including homelessness, disaster relief, veterans and youth development in a campaign called 30 for 30, part of its HGV Serves program.
“Without the support of the amazing communities we call home, this historic milestone would not be possible,” said Pablo Brizi, executive vice president, chief human resources officer & corporate affairs at Hilton Grand Vacations. “Throughout our 30th anniversary year, we’re proud to expand our efforts to provide critical resources to those in need in our communities, across the country and around the world.”
