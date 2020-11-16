Hilton La Romana Reopens After COVID-19 Closure
Playa Hotels & Resorts Janeen Christoff November 16, 2020
Playa Hotels & Resorts has reopened the Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort following the COVID-19 pandemic.
The property held a celebration honoring the hotel’s first guests since closing in March 2020. The festivities included live music, dancing, acrobatic performances and a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
“We are ecstatic to reopen these two fabulous resorts and to welcome all guests who have chosen Hilton La Romana in a very special way,” said Carlos Fresco, Hilton La Romana General Manager.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to host guests during this delicate time for the world. They can certainly count on the commitment of all our associates to not only ensure the enjoyment of their vacations but also to protect them with the protocols and confidence that only a brand like Hilton can offer.”
The resort has been newly renovated and expanded and offers an all-inclusive experience for adults and families at two resorts perched on one of the Dominican Republic’s most pristine beaches.
All activities, including beach and pool activities, fitness classes and more, are being held. The hotel follows rigorous health and safety protocols, with proper equipment and social distancing.
Guests know that the property is safe and clean through the Playa Safe Stay program, developed in partnership with global hospitality brands and key sectors of the travel industry.
Visitors can take advantage of a special promotion when booking a stay at Hilton La Romana.
Book by December 3, 2020, for travel between now and December 20, 2021, and take advantage of special pricing with rates as low as $105 per person, per night, at the adults-only property and $102 per person, per night, at the all-ages resort.
Contact a travel advisor to learn more or to book your all-inclusive vacation.
